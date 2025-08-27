Stevenson appointed Circuit Judge in new Hinds Co. seat

Governor Tate Reeves made the appointment on Wednesday, saying he would continue to appoint principled leaders to ensure Mississippi’s judiciary remains in trusted hands.

A new judicial office created by the Mississippi Legislature now has a judge.

Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that he had appointed Damon R. Stevenson of Clinton to serve as the Circuit Judge for the 7th Circuit Court District in Hinds County.

Stevenson’s term is set to begin September 1 and end in January 2027.

According to the governor’s office, Stevenson has been a practicing attorney since 2008 after earning a J.D. from the Mississippi College School of Law and B.S. from Tougaloo College. He began his career with the U.S. District Court in the Probation Office. He then entered private practice in 2009 where he serves as the managing attorney at Stevenson Legal Group, PLLC.

Stevenson has served as Municipal Court Judge for the City of Byram and is a Special Master for Mental Health in the Hinds County Chancery Court.

Governor Reeves said Stevenson’s unwavering commitment to justice and steadfast dedication to upholding the rule of law make him exceptionally well-qualified to serve as Circuit Judge.

“As governor, I will continue to appoint principled and proven leaders like Damon to ensure Mississippi’s judiciary remains in trusted hands,” Reeves said in a statement.