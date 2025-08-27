Skip to content
MDOT tells the story of rebuilding infrastructure after Hurricane Katrina

By: Frank Corder - August 27, 2025

  • The devastating storm hit the Mississippi Coast 20 years ago this week.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has released a documentary titled “MDOT Remembers Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years Later” that chronicles the restoration of infrastructure following the devastating storm that hit Mississippi on August 29, 2005.

The nearly 30-minute video released on YouTube tells the story of Hurricane Katrina from the first-hand accounts of MDOT’s engineers and state leaders who were at the forefront of preparation, response and rebuilding.

MDOT Executive Director Brad White said Hurricane Katrina’s destruction demanded an extraordinary response, “and as usual, the people of Mississippi were up to the task.”

“I’m very proud of the men and women of MDOT who were at the tip of the spear to literally clear a path to recovery as well as the MDOT engineers, consultants and contractors who worked tirelessly to rebuild infrastructure following the storm,” White said.

Produced by MDOT’s Public Affairs Division, the video provides a behind-the-scenes look at the major infrastructure recovery that took place following Katrina and the men and women behind the contracts, cranes and bulldozers.

Featured in the documentary are former Governor Haley Barbour, Southern Transportation District Commissioner Charles Busby, Executive Director White, and former Executive Director Melinda McGrath, along with a host of former MDOT engineers.

You can watch the full video below.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
