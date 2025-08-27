Magnolia Mornings: August 27, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Clarksdale student named Mississippi’s champion for National Civics Bee

Karli Matthews, a middle school student at Lee Academy in Clarksdale, has been named Mississippi’s state champion for the National Civics Bee®. She will represent the state as one of only 27 finalists at the National Civics Bee Championship to be held in Washington, D.C. in November.

This year’s Bee engaged more than 6,000 students from 110 communities across 28 states. The National Civics Bee is a program of The Civic Trust, an initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and is supported by the Mississippi Economic Council.

Matthews earned her title by crafting an essay on gun safety and its impact on her community and the nation. Her submission proposed a solution grounded in civic virtues and foundational democratic principles. She advanced through local and state competitions with a strong display of civic knowledge, passion for public service, and commitment to community improvement.

2. Reeves proclaims Friday as Hurricane Katrina Remembrance Day

Governor Tate Reeves has proclaimed Friday, August 29, 2025, as Hurricane Katrina Remembrance Day in the state of Mississippi. Additionally, Governor Reeves has called for a statewide minute of silence beginning at 8:29 a.m. on Friday in memory of the lives lost, a recognition of the resilience of Mississippi communities, and a reflection on the journey of recovery and hope.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Mississippians demonstrated a spirit that cannot be broken, a core strength that survives all hurt, a faith in God that no storm can take away and an unyielding determination to clear the wreckage and build back our communities better than they were before,” said Governor Reeves in a statement. “I’m proud to proclaim August 29, 2025, as Hurricane Katrina Remembrance Day in the state of Mississippi, and I encourage Mississippians to take part in the minute of silence beginning at 8:29 a.m.”

On Friday, August 29, 2025, Governor Reeves, in coordination with the Mississippi National Guard and other partnering state agencies, will host the 20th Anniversary Commemoration of Hurricane Katrina. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Governor Reeves’ Facebook page.

A copy of the proclamation can be found here.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. FEMA suspends employees over letter rebuking Trump admin. plan to scale back agency

According to the New York Times, “The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday suspended around 30 employees after those workers wrote to Congress warning that the Trump administration had gutted the nation’s ability to handle hurricanes, floods and other extreme weather disasters.”

“Of the 182 FEMA employees who signed the letter to Congress, 36 attached their names, while the rest withheld their identities for fear of retaliation,” NYT reported. “Those who used their names received emails on Tuesday night saying they had been placed on paid administrative leave ‘effective immediately, and continuing until further notice,’ according to copies of the emails reviewed by The New York Times.”

NYT went on to report, “The letter to Congress rebuked President Trump’s plan to drastically scale down FEMA and shift more responsibility for disaster response — and more costs — to the states. It was sent on Monday, days before the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, one of the deadliest and costliest storms ever to strike the United States.”

2. Trump, Congress working on crime bill

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, as Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

As The Hill reports, “President Trump said he is working on a crime bill with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), amid his federal law enforcement crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C.”

“Speaker Mike Johnson, and Leader John Thune, are working with me, and other Republicans, on a Comprehensive Crime Bill. It’s what our Country need, and NOW! More to follow,” Trump said on Truth Social early Wednesday morning, as reported by The Hill, adding, “While he did not give further details on what the bill would entail, Trump added that ‘CRIME NUMBERS ARE WAY DOWN IN DC! AMAZING PROGRESS BEING MADE!’

The Hill noted, “Since the president first sent federal law enforcement into Washington on Aug. 7, and days later deployed the National Guard, more than 1,094 arrests have been made, according to the White House. Eight gang members have been arrested, including from MS-13 and Tren de Aragua; two missing children have been rescued; 115 firearms have been seized; and 49 homeless encampments have been cleared, the White House said.”

Sports

1. MSU’s Johnson named to Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list

(Photo from Miss. State Athletics)

Mississippi State Athletics said Tuesday that wide receiver Ricky Johnson has been named to the 2025 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list, per the Maxwell Football Club.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2019 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

MSU said Johnson enters his redshirt freshman season after playing in four games as a true freshman in 2024. He earned two receptions last season, with his first career reception coming against Arkansas on the 26. Johnson was a standout in the high school ranks with 118 career receptions to go along with 2,053 yards and 27 touchdowns.

2. Ole Miss’ Grove Collective announces season fundraiser

(From Ole Miss Athletics)

The Ole Miss Athletics Foundation and The Grove Collective have announced the return of Give to the Sip, a season-long campaign to support Ole Miss student-athletes through experiences and memorabilia.

The school said Tuesday that beginning this week, exclusive auctions will go live every Monday, offering bidders the chance to win autographed gear and game day experiences. The first auction is already live and open for bidding.

Each week’s auction will spotlight a curated selection of items and experiences—from autographed helmets and footballs to sideline passes and exclusive experiences. Proceeds directly benefit the mission of The Grove Collective in supporting and empowering Ole Miss student-athletes through NIL opportunities.

Markets & Business

1. Cracker Barrel goes back to old logo

Cracker Barrel has scrapped its new logo and will bring back the “Uncle Herschel” logo.

FoxNews first reported, “Cracker Barrel said Tuesday that after listening to its customers, it will scrap its new logo and keep the ‘Old Timer’ in place.”

“We thank your guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,” the restaurant chain said in a statement to FOX Business. “We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family.”

“As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon,” the restaurant chain added, per FoxNews.

2. Mortgage demand falls

CNBC reports that mortgage demand has barely moved for the second week in a row,” as interest rates also remain stuck in the mud.”

“Total mortgage application volume fell 0.5% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index,” CNBC reported. “The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances, $806,500 or less, increased to 6.69% from 6.68%, with points remaining unchanged at 0.60, including the origination fee, for 80 percent loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans.”0

CNBC continued, “Applications to refinance a home loan fell 4% for the week and were 19% higher than the same week one year ago. The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 45.3% of total applications from 46.1% the previous week.”