Mississippi’s place on the Great Loop

When most people think about boating in Mississippi, their minds go straight to the Gulf Coast—the shrimp boats in Biloxi, harbors in Bay St. Louis, or maybe a sunset in Ocean Springs. But Mississippi has another connection to the water that deserves its own spotlight. Tucked away in the northeast corner of our state, the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway (or simply the Tenn-Tom) ties Mississippi directly into one of the most extraordinary boating adventures in the world: The Great Loop.

The Great Loop is a 6,000+ mile waterway that circles the eastern half of the United States. It stretches through the Great Lakes, into Canada, down the East Coast, across the Gulf of Mexico, and up through inland rivers and canals. It’s part challenge, part lifestyle, and for the thousands of people who attempt it, often a once-in-a-lifetime journey.

(From Great Loop Cruisers Association)

What makes Mississippi so special is that the Tenn-Tom provides Loopers with their pathway back home. Voyagers follow the waterway south through Mississippi until it meets Mobile Bay, completing one of the last and most memorable legs of their trip.

Mississippi’s Stops on the Loop

For Loopers making their way through, our state is more than just a pass-through—it’s a place to pause, rest, and connect. Mississippi’s stretch of the Tenn-Tom offers several unique stops, each with its own character:

Pickwick Lake – At the northern edge, it connects Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

– At the northern edge, it connects Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. Midway Marina (Fulton) – A cornerstone of the Loop, famous for its welcoming spirit.

– A cornerstone of the Loop, famous for its welcoming spirit. Bay Springs – A calm and scenic stop, perfect for soaking in Mississippi’s natural beauty.

– A calm and scenic stop, perfect for soaking in Mississippi’s natural beauty. Smithville – A small town where the waterway flows quietly through rural life.

– A small town where the waterway flows quietly through rural life. Columbus – A historic city with modern amenities that keep Loopers comfortable.

– A historic city with modern amenities that keep Loopers comfortable. Aberdeen – A charming riverside stop with Mississippi’s signature slower pace.

These stops remind Loopers that the journey isn’t just about moving forward—it’s about experiencing the heart of every place along the way.

The Conner Family’s Great Loop Story

One of Mississippi’s deepest ties to the Loop comes through the Conner family of Fulton. Back in 1985, Gerald and Ginger Conner, along with their then 16-year-old son, Guy, left Florence, Alabama, aboard their 51′ Bluewater Coastal Cruiser to take on the Great Loop.

By 1986, the Conners had traveled through the Great Lakes, crossed into Canada, cruised down the East Coast, and made their way up the Gulf Coast to Fort Walton Beach, Florida. There, they decided to stay a while so Guy could finish high school.

In 1990, they returned to finish the Loop. Their route took them down the Intracoastal Waterway, into Mobile Bay, and up the Tenn-Tom—bringing them closer to their home waters. But on that trip, they stopped for the night at Midway Marina in Fulton. That one decision changed everything.

The family fell in love with the marina and decided to buy it. Midway became their new home, and from then on, they poured what they had learned from their Great Loop adventure into running it. Over the years, they turned Midway into one of the most welcoming and respected marinas on the entire Loop.

(Photo from Midway Marina)

Gerald and Ginger eventually retired in 2017, passing the marina down to the next generation—Guy and his wife, Erin, along with his sister, Gina Conner Hutson. The Conner family’s experience on the Great Loop didn’t just shape their memories; it reshaped their lives and left a lasting mark on Mississippi’s boating community.

A Living Legacy on the Tenn-Tom

Today, Midway Marina is more than just a stop. It’s a piece of Loop history and a hub for stories that capture the imagination. As a “Great Looper,” Guy continues to share experiences and connect with boaters through his Facebook community, Great Loopers.

And the stories don’t stop there. Only about 150 boaters complete the entire trip each year! Recently, Robert Youens brought national attention to Fulton when he finished the entire Great Loop in just 19 days—in a John Boat! His journey reached more than 49 million people on social media, shining a bright light on Midway Marina. Captain Peter Frank is another traveler currently making headlines. He’s more than 415 days into the Loop…in a canoe. These stories are living proof that the Loop is about adventure, creativity, and heart as much as it is about the miles.

(Photo from Peter Frank/ Peter’s Voyage Facebook)

Guy shared, “Completing the loop was an eye-opening experience. Accents change, scenery changes, but the people were all magnificent. I would do it again in a heartbeat, and I have a goal to do so.”

Mississippi’s Invitation

For Mississippi, the Great Loop is more than a route—it’s an invitation. From Pickwick to Aberdeen, from Bay Springs to Fulton, our stretch of the Tenn-Tom is a place where voyagers discover not just fuel and docks, but real connection.

It’s easy to think of Mississippi as out of the way, but the Loop proves the opposite. We are tied into one of the most incredible water adventures in the world, and when Loopers stop here, they take a piece of Mississippi with them.

And sometimes, just like the Conners discovered, Mississippi doesn’t just become a stop—it becomes home.