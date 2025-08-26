Jackson Police Chief resigns; Hinds County Sheriff named interim top cop in capital city

Mayor Horhn praised Joseph Wade’s leadership, saying he contributed to greater public safety and a stronger sense of security throughout Jackson.

Jackson’s Police Chief abruptly resigned on Tuesday, citing a job offer that is less stressful and “a lot more money.”

“Today, I am tenuring my retirement from the Jackson Police Department after 29 years of service to the Jackson Police Department,” Joseph Wade announced during a press conference.

Wade said he is taking a director’s position at an unnamed company and hopes to start in August.

Mayor John Horhn (D) has named Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones as interim police chief.

Wade was appointed chief in 2023 by then-Mayor Chokwe Lumumba. During that time, Jackson experienced a reduction in violent crime, working more closely with the Capitol Police and the Department of Public Safety. This year, 38 homicides have been reported in the capital city, lower than in prior years at this same time.

Mayor Horhn said that Wade’s leadership contributed to greater public safety and a stronger sense of security throughout Jackson.

“Chief Wade leaves an indelible legacy of integrity, commitment, and visionary leadership,” said Horhn. “The citizens of Jackson are safer, and our police department is stronger because of his vision and service. On behalf of our city, I wish Chief Wade the very best as he enters his well-earned retirement.”

During his tenure as Jackson’s top cop, Wade increased the number of officers on the street and brought back former law enforcement to The City with Soul who left for other jurisdictions.

The outgoing police chief said he spoke with Horhn about the job offer, and the mayor encouraged him to accept it.

“I know that I left the Jackson Police Department in a better place than I inherited,” Wade said.

Sheriff Jones stressed that his appointment to oversee JPD is only temporary.

“Let me be clear: I have no aspirations to permanently hold the position of Chief of Police, nor do I seek confirmation. My focus is on ensuring stability, continuity, and professionalism within the department while actively participating in the committee tasked with selecting the next Chief of Police to serve in Mayor Horhn’s administration,” Jones said in a statement.

Sheriff Jones, who will continue to serve as the Hinds County Sheriff, said he is committed to a transparent and thoughtful selection process, “one that reflects the values, needs, and aspirations of our community.”

Mayor Horhn said he has appointed former U.S. Marshall George White and former Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Haynes to head up a nationwide search for Wade’s replacement. The process is expected to take 30 to 60 days.

The mayor said the search task force will closely evaluate all aspects of the law enforcement challenges in Jackson, including youth criminal activity, drug-related crimes, the needs of the Jackson Police Department, and coordination among the Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, and Capitol Police.