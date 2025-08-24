When there is something better than empathy

God’s Spirit is still at work, calling us to walk with Him and rely upon His leadership as we interact with those around us.

A former student from India came to town years ago. Asked him to speak in my church. He was good. Real good. After the service, I was chatting with a first-time visitor who was lamenting his marital separation.

His wife was in Dallas; he was in Mississippi. I spoke with him empathetically, as I was trained to do in seminary.

My friend and preacher from India, Ghuna, approached. I quickly brought him to speed on the situation, thinking he might want to pray with the man.

Ghuna looked at him and asked, “Where is she?” Dallas, he was told. “Let me talk to her,” Ghuna responded.

“Excuse me?” replied our visitor. “I said,” insisted Ghuna, “let me talk to her…get her on that phone, now.”

I stood there, slightly embarrassed but only a very peripheral part of the conversation.



The visitor was so surprised at the forthrightness of this little Indian man that he opened up his phone and placed the call. “Mary,” (I really don’t remember her name), “this guy from India was speaking to us tonight in some church I found and wants to talk to you.” Visitor very slowly hands the phone to Ghuna, with a funny look on his face (like he can’t believe he is doing what he is doing).

We can only hear Ghuna’s side of the brief conversation that ensues.

“Mary, tell me what is going on with your marriage.”

“Uh-huh. Yes. I see. Yes. OK. I understand. I see. Yes. Uh-huh. Thank-you. Good-bye.” And he abruptly clicked the phone shut.

Ghuna turned to our visitor (who I was sure by this time wouldn’t be coming back to our church again), stuck his finger in his chest, and said, “It is your fault.”

The visitor stepped back, as stunned as a man could be.

“Now,” demanded Ghuna, “I want to see you and your wife this week.”

“But she’s in Dallas!”

“I know that, but you must get us three together this week. Tell me the date.”

A few days later, they actually met — the estranged couple and the Indian counselor. They worked things out and husband and wife are still together, all these years later. They added more children to their family. They are in a church together. Life seems good.

Here’s the point of all this: sometimes the one being counseled needs empathy. Sometimes, he or she needs to be read the riot act.

How to discern and apply the right approach?

I have come to believe that Ghuna’s ability to impact that couple was due to…the Holy Spirit. The same Spirit who on the day of Pentecost gave Jesus’ followers boldness, insight, and the power to persuade. And God’s Spirit is still at work…calling us to walk with Him and rely upon His leadership as we interact with those around us who need the hope and healing only He can provide.