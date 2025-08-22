Shooting reported inside Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi (Photo from HII)
- At least one person has been shot, local law enforcement confirms.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a shooting happened inside Ingalls Shipbuilding Friday morning around 7:30 a.m.
There is at least one victim whose condition is unknown at this time.
Law enforcement agencies from Pascagoula and Jackson County are one scene to support Ingalls security.
Magnolia Tribune will update this story as it develops.
About the Author(s)
Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
