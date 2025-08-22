Shooting reported inside Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi (Photo from HII)

At least one person has been shot, local law enforcement confirms.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a shooting happened inside Ingalls Shipbuilding Friday morning around 7:30 a.m.

There is at least one victim whose condition is unknown at this time.

Law enforcement agencies from Pascagoula and Jackson County are one scene to support Ingalls security.

Magnolia Tribune will update this story as it develops.