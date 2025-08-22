One dead, suspect in custody in Ingalls Shipbuilding shooting

Pascagoula Police Chief Terry Scott addresses the press as Ingalls President Brian Blanchette looks on - August 22, 2025. (Photo from Frank Corder | Magnolia Tribune)

A shooting inside Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, the largest supplier of U.S. Navy ships in the U.S., left one dead on Friday morning around 7:30 a.m.

The name of deceased has not been released as officers are still working to notify next of kin, but law enforcement said he was from Pritchard, Alabama.

Pascagoula Police Chief Terry Scott told reporters gathered at Ingalls that suspect Curtis James Jr., 25 from the Mobile, Alabama area, was in custody for the shooting. He allegedly fired two rounds before fleeing the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

James was taken into custody without further incident after officers swept the shipyard facility.

Chief Scott said Pascagoula Police working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies apprehended James on the shipyard premise just before 9 a.m., roughly an hour and half after receiving the emergency call.

“Pretty sure both guys knew each other,” Scott said. “There may have been an argument earlier this week so thank goodness it was just between the two.”

Scott praised Ingalls for locking down and separating their nearly 8,000 daytime workforce in a quick and efficient manner, allowing law enforcement to conduct a search for the suspect while keeping other employees safe.

Despite social media speculation, Chief Scott said only two shots were fired that they know of as of now. The incident occurred on a Navy ship currently under construction. Both the suspect and the deceased worked in the paint department.

Scott said officers are still searching for the weapon.

Executive vice president of HII and president of the Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula Brian Blanchette said the shipyard has released all employees and stopped work for the day, sending workers home. Employees will be notified as to when to return to work once leadership and law enforcement coordinate as the investigation continues.

“It’s about the worst thing you can imagine to hear,” Blanchette said of the shooting. “We value every single one of our employees and we go to great lengths to try and ensure their safety.”

Blanchette thanked state and local law enforcement for their professionalism in responding to and handling the investigation in the swift manner that they have thus far.

Chief Scott said Pascagoula Police would be the lead agency in the investigation, adding that “this will not go federal.”

“The crime scene will be taken care of shortly. We won’t hold that up very long,” Scott said, noting that if they find damages to the ship they would notify Ingalls.

You can watch the full press conference at Ingalls here.