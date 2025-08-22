IHL Board initiates search for new Jackson State president

The IHL Board also approved a second request to house some students in a hotel, among other items.

A search for a new president of Jackson State University is officially underway, more than three months after the previous president submitted his resignation.

In May, Marcus Thompson submitted his resignation from the JSU post after serving as president for less than two years.

Chairing the search committee will be Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Trustee Dr. Steven Cunningham, a JSU alum.

During Thursday’s meeting of the IHL Board of Trustees, Board President Gee Ogletree asked all members to participate in the search committee.

“The work of selecting a university president is not easy. The search committee must walk a very fine line, respecting the need for transparency and input from stakeholders, while also respecting the need for confidentiality related to those individuals who are being recruited and interviewed,” Ogletree said. “The students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters of Jackson State University deserve our very best efforts in this process, and those efforts will ultimately result in a dynamic leader who will help Jackson State realize its greatest potential.”

As the process proceeds, Ogletree said the public can keep track actions through the IHL website. The website includes an avenue for faculty, staff, students and JSU alumni to submit input concerning the qualities they would like to see in the next president.

This will mark the fourth presidential appointment by the IHL Board to JSU in the past five years. Thompson was appointed in November of 2023 to replace Thomas K. Hudson. Hudson resigned in March of that year after being placed on administrative leave. Hudson was named president in 2020 to replace William Bynum, who was arrested as part of a prostitution investigation.

Other IHL Actions

Prior to announcing the search for a new JSU president, the IHL Board approved the renewal of various contracts and leases, as well as the beginning stages of the construction of a new cancer center.

One of the renewals came from Delta State University to continue a facility use agreement with the Cleveland School District. The agreement allows the school district to operate the Hayes Cooper Elementary School, a model rural education school, out of Kethley Hall on DSU’s campus. At the 40,000 square foot facility, educators serve children in Pre-K to sixth grade.

“Delta State will receive $50,000 annually under the agreement,” Senior Associate Commissioner for Finance John Pearce described.

Also during the meeting, the IHL Board approved a request from the second university this year to house students in a hotel. The first came in July when Alcorn State requested to house about 100 students in a hotel until December 14. That request was needed due to ongoing repairs and maintenance to a housing facility on the Lorman Campus.

The Board approved a motion to allow Jackson State University to house Executive Ph.D. program students starting on September 10 at Embassy Suites Jackson North Ridgeland. About 200 room nights will be provided to those students until August 2026 at a total cost of $393,600.

“Jackson State obtained quotes from three hotels in the Jackson area and determined that Embassy Suites offered the best rates and accommodations,” Pearce added.

A reason for the need to house the students in a hotel was not mentioned on the meeting or the IHL’s Board Book.

Approval was also granted on a request from the University of Mississippi Medical Center to initiate the construction of a new cancer center and research institute.

“The current project is set at $5 million for design fees only and is being funded through UMMC funds and philanthropic gifts,” Associate Commissioner for Real Estate Brad Rowland explained.

The new 200,000 square foot multi-floor facility will include an adjacent parking garage.