Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center project marks major milestone

MSU, state, military and local officials celebrate the groundbreaking of the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center in Biloxi. Pictured, from left, are Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gillich, U.S. Air Force Civil Engineering Center’s Tammy O’Neil, 81st Training Wing Commander Col. Christopher Robinson, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, MSU President Mark E. Keenum, MSU Vice President for Research and Economic Development Julie Jordan, and Mississippi Power Chairman and CEO Pedro Cherry. (Photo by Mary Morgan Agostinelli per MSU)

State and national leaders herald advancement of the state’s cybersecurity and innovation at groundbreaking ceremony.

Magnolia State leaders broke ground Tuesday on the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center, a 100,000-square-foot facility being built adjacent to Biloxi’s Keesler Air Force Base. The center will serve as the headquarters for the Mississippi State University (MSU)-led Mississippi Cyber Initiative (MCI).

“Mississippi’s future is already here,” Governor Tate Reeves (R) told the crowd at the groundbreaking ceremony. “Our state is stronger than ever, but with the new Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center, I know our future will be even bigger, even brighter, and even better for all.”

MSU President Mark Keenum, a pivotal partner in the new facility, pointed out that cybersecurity is no longer simply an IT issue.

“It’s a national security priority, a workforce imperative, and a driver of economic growth,” he said. “And Mississippi is leading the way.”

MSU Research and Technology Corp. will manage the facility, which is expected to open in 2027.

Gov. Tate Reeves and MSU President Mark E. Keenum talk Aug. 19 at the groundbreaking of the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center in Biloxi. (Photo by Emily Grace McCall per MSU)

Designed by Dale Partners Architects, with AnderCorp as the lead construction contractor, the new facility will house MCI’s central offices, Air Force training spaces, offices for private industry partners, and an event center.

Colonel Christopher Robinson, commander of the 81st Training Wing at Keesler, said the new center represents “our commitment to staying ahead in the cyber domain when it’s of critical importance to everything we do.” U.S. Air Force and Keesler leaders also emphasized the importance of the cyber domain in defense efforts.

MCI was launched in 2021 as an outgrowth of MSU projects to support Keesler’s cyber training mission. Since then, MCI has expanded its partnerships through initiating a digital forensics lab supporting more than 50 law enforcement partners, providing K-12 outreach to develop cybersecurity leaders, convening cyber exercises through its internal cyber ecosystem, and hosting quarterly summits for academia, defense, government, and industry stakeholders.

In June, MCI, MSU, Southern Miss, the Mississippi Port Council, Mississippi Cyber Unit, and the FBI hosted a two-day event featuring cyber exercises to protect the state’s maritime ports. These exercises simulated attack scenarios that engaged key stakeholders, including port authorities, cybersecurity experts, and law enforcement to navigate hypothetical cyber incidents. Participants refined their response strategies, identified vulnerabilities, and improved coordination without the risks associated with real-time drills.

“These exercises are tailored to address the unique challenges of port operations and involve a wide range of stakeholders to ensure comprehensive response strategies,” said Martin Rivera, MCI technical manager.

Funding for the new facility came through the Mississippi Legislature, along with a private donation from Mississippi Power and Southern Company.

MCI facilities are comprised of a cyber ecosystem, digital forensics lab, and the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center.

Dr. Kollin R. Napier, director of the Mississippi Artificial Intelligence Network (MAIN), said he views the new center “as a pivotal step in aligning Mississippi’s future workforce around the critical skills of both AI and cybersecurity.”

“As these fields increasingly depend on one another, we look forward to continuing our work with MCI to ensure the Gulf Coast and the entire state are prepared with the talent needed to lead in national security, innovation, and economic growth,” he said.