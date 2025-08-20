Hunting for a deal? Mississippi’s 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday is next week

The annual 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday will be held from Friday, August 29 to Sunday August 31. See the eligible items you can pick up ahead of hunting season.

Are you ready for hunting season? Need to stock up on ammo or perhaps grab a new shotgun? Or maybe you just want a new firearm for safety reasons. Here is your chance.

Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax holiday will be held this year from Friday, August 29 to Sunday August 31.

During the sales tax holiday, retailers will not collect sales tax on the sale of firearms, ammunition and certain hunting supplies, which include:

archery equipment

firearm and archery cases

firearm and archery accessories

hearing protection

holsters

belts

slings

As noted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the sale of general hunting supplies is not exempt, and “hunting supplies” does not include animals used for hunting.

There is no limit on the purchase price to save on sales tax during this holiday.

Shown below is a list of eligible and non-eligible items, per DOR.

DOR said non-eligible items included with eligible items in a bundled transaction must be itemized separately and taxed accordingly when purchased, otherwise, the entire purchase is taxable.

Layaway sales of eligible items do not qualify for the holiday.