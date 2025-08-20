Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Hunting for a deal? Mississippi’s...

Hunting for a deal? Mississippi’s 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday is next week

By: Frank Corder - August 20, 2025

(Photo from Shutterstock)

  • The annual 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday will be held from Friday, August 29 to Sunday August 31. See the eligible items you can pick up ahead of hunting season.

Are you ready for hunting season? Need to stock up on ammo or perhaps grab a new shotgun? Or maybe you just want a new firearm for safety reasons. Here is your chance.

Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax holiday will be held this year from Friday, August 29 to Sunday August 31.

During the sales tax holiday, retailers will not collect sales tax on the sale of firearms, ammunition and certain hunting supplies, which include:

  • archery equipment
  • firearm and archery cases
  • firearm and archery accessories
  • hearing protection
  • holsters
  • belts
  • slings

As noted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the sale of general hunting supplies is not exempt, and “hunting supplies” does not include animals used for hunting.

There is no limit on the purchase price to save on sales tax during this holiday. 

Shown below is a list of eligible and non-eligible items, per DOR.

DOR said non-eligible items included with eligible items in a bundled transaction must be itemized separately and taxed accordingly when purchased, otherwise, the entire purchase is taxable.

Layaway sales of eligible items do not qualify for the holiday.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 18, 2025

Governor Reeves approves MS National Guard deployment to support D.C. crime crackdown
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 15, 2025

MSU Ag report: Row crop producers in Mississippi facing a very tough road ahead
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 14, 2025

SCOTUS denies NetChoice’s move to halt Mississippi’s “Walker Montgomery Protecting Children Online Act”
Previous Story
News  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
August 20, 2025

Magnolia Mornings: August 20, 2025