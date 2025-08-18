Magnolia Mornings: August 18, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Hederman named MSGOP national committeeman

Arnie Hederman

Mike Hurst, Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party, announced Friday that the MSGOP’s State Central Committee has elected a new RNC Committeeman for Mississippi – Arnie Hederman, a former state party chairman.

Endorsed by Governor Tate Reeves earlier in the week, Hederman was nominated by former MSGOP Chairman Brad White and elected by a unanimous vote of the Mississippi Republican Party State Central Committee to replace RNC Committeeman for Mississippi Frank Bordeaux, who recently retired.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Zelensky, European leaders converge on the White House for peace talks

(Photo from the White House Press Office)

As reported by The Hill, “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his European allies will meet with President Trump at the White House this afternoon to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war, just days after Trump met in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

“Trump after meeting with Putin said what happens next in terms of securing a ceasefire that the Russian leader opposes will largely depend on Zelensky and Ukraine,” The Hill reported.

The Hill noted, “European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will all be in Washington to make their collective case to Trump.”

2. Congressional redistricting battle in Texas, California continues

Texas House of Representatives (Photo from Texas state website)

The New York Times reports that “Texas Democrats, who had left the state to halt an aggressive redistricting, were expected to return to Texas and end their two-week walkout on Monday, paving the way for Republicans to pass a redrawn congressional map called for by President Trump.”

“Some Democratic lawmakers came back to Texas on their own on Sunday, some said privately that they would not immediately return to the floor, and others vowed to remain out of state even if many of their colleagues returned,” NYT reported.

“On Monday, California state lawmakers were expected to move forward on a measure to redraw the state’s congressional map to favor Democrats and counteract the changes in Texas, a move championed by California’s governor, Gavin Newsom,” NYT went on to report.

Sports

(Photo from MVSU Athletics)

Mississippi Valley State University’s Nina Schiks has officially joined the MVSU football team, becoming the first female player in the program’s storied history.

Schiks’ athletic talents don’t stop at football. She will also represent MVSU on the women’s soccer and tennis teams this academic year — making her not only a history-maker, but one of the most versatile student-athletes on campus.

The school said her presence on the roster is a testament to the power of opportunity and the changing landscape of athletics. MVSU fans will now have the unique privilege of witnessing history in motion every time she takes the field, the pitch, or the court in the Delta Devils uniform.

Markets & Business

1. Futures cool to open week

CNBC reports that stock futures traded lower Monday “as markets cooled off following a winning week on hopes for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.”

“The Fed will continue to be in focus this week as central bank members travel to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the annual economic policy symposium. Investors will be monitoring the event for clues about the future path of rates,” CNBC reported. “Fed funds futures are pricing in a nearly 85% likelihood that the central bank cuts rates at its next policy meeting in September, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.”

CNBC continued, “Beyond economic policy, traders will be monitoring earnings reports due over the course of the week as the season winds down. Big-box retailers, including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart and Target, are among the major companies slated to release results this week.”

2. Costs of being friends getting too expensive?

A new study says that most Millennials and Gen Z feel that friendships are getting too expensive, FoxBusiness reports.

“The study, called ‘The Friendship Tab’ and commissioned by Ally Bank, found that 44% of Gen Z and Millennials say they have skipped major social events because of cost,” FoxBusiness reported. “The study found that almost a quarter of Gen Z and Millennials say they are afraid of missing out on friendships and community due to financial limitations, and 42% said they overspent on activities with friends a few months out of the year, while 18% said they spent over their budget every other month.”

FoxBusiness added, “Almost a quarter of respondents said they feel anxious about lifestyle and financial differences with their friends and 22% said they have anxiety when they’re uncertain about being able to afford activities with friends. Nearly one in five people said there have been instances when they felt they couldn’t be honest with friends about their finances.”