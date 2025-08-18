Governor Reeves approves MS National Guard deployment to support D.C. crime crackdown

Mississippi joins a growing list of Republican-led states in sending troops to support President Trump’s crime fighting effort in the nation’s capital.

Multiple governors from Republican-led states have announced that they were sending their own National Guard troops to D.C. to support President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in the nation’s capital.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is among the growing list of governors committing state aid to the D.C. effort.

Reeves said Monday that he had approved the deployment of approximately 200 Mississippi National Guard Soldiers to assist in D.C.

“I’ve approved the deployment of approximately 200 Mississippi National Guard Soldiers to Washington, D.C., to support President Trump’s effort to return law and order to our nation’s capital,” Governor Reeves said in a statement shared on social media. “Crime is out of control there, and it’s clear something must be done to combat it. Americans deserve a safe capital city that we can all be proud of.”

Reeves said he knows the brave men and women of the Mississippi National Guard “will do an excellent job enhancing public safety and supporting law enforcement.”

The Hill reported Monday that West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine “all announced over the weekend that they would send hundreds of soldiers from their states in the coming days to nearly double the 800 D.C. National Guard members already mobilized.”

The assistance being sent to D.C. from the governors came after President Trump announced a crime fighting effort last week that saw a federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department working in coordination with federal law enforcement agencies and the local National Guard.

According to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday, as posted on X, over the weekend, 137 arrests were made and 21 illegal firearms were seized. In total, she said there have been nearly 400 arrests, “and we are not slowing down.”

President Trump took to social media on Monday as well, posting the following to Truth Social:

“D.C. gave Fake Crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety. This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing! Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe ‘city’ in the United States, and perhaps the World. Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour! People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!”