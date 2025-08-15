Twelve states are restricting junk food purchases from SNAP. Mississippi could be next

The governor and lawmakers say enacting restrictions on the purchase of junk foods using welfare benefits could be on the 2026 legislative calendar.

Mississippi may become the next state in the nation to enact Food Restriction Waivers on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

A dozen states have set plans in motion to install Food Restriction Waivers on the use of SNAP benefits as the Trump administration seeks to restore nutritional value within the program. Restrictions focus on items labeled as “junk food,” which includes candy and sodas.

(Graphic from USDA)

In some states, such as Nebraska, Louisiana and Florida, the restrictions will include energy drinks. Arkansas plans to also restrict SNAP purchases of fruit and vegetable drinks comprised of less than 50 percent natural juice.

With Mississippi having one of the highest rates of obesity in the country, lawmakers could soon implement similar SNAP restrictions.

This week, Governor Tate Reeves said on SuperTalk radio that enacting similar restrictions is “on his radar.” The governor’s office did not respond to a request by Magnolia Tribune for more information by press time.

However, when contacted, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) reiterated Governor Reeves’ comment.

“This is on our radar,” Hosemann said. “We will address outlining restrictions next session, and we remain committed to always striving for a healthier Mississippi.”

House Public Health Committee Chairman State Rep. Samuel Creekmore (R) told Magnolia Tribune conversations on SNAP restrictions in Mississippi are just now ramping up.

Creekmore is currently preparing legislation that includes a whole health education component along with regulations to ensure school cafeteria foods are not contributing to the state’s obesity epidemic. An omnibus bill including food restriction waivers in the state’s SNAP program could be drafted for consideration in the 2026 session.

“I’m not necessarily saying SNAP will make it in there this time, but we would probably start with, like I mentioned, food being served in cafeterias, labeling issues, along with any other things to help curb the obesity in our children,” Creekmore said.

If SNAP were included in such a bill in the upcoming legislative session, Creekmore believes every lawmaker in the Capitol would be willing to listen.

“You can’t argue the fact that we are the 49th obese state in the country,” Creekmore said.

Another issue Creekmore hopes to address are the food deserts across Mississippi where he sees access to affordable, fresh and high-quality items is limited. The Delta is the main area of concern given residents’ low household income, yet other pockets of need also exist in the Magnolia State.

Creekmore said food deserts force people to purchase items from the businesses that are closest to them. Many times, those are convenience stores, or the neighborhood “dollar store” where prices are a bit higher than large retail outlets that purchase in bulk.

A Tunica-based convenience store employee, who declined to be identified, told Magnolia Tribune that passing junk food restrictions on SNAP benefits would be detrimental to his businesses. He estimates SNAP purchases make up roughly 10 percent of the sales in his store.