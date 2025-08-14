Skip to content
Amtrak officially returns to the Coast August 18 with four stops in Mississippi

By: Frank Corder - August 14, 2025

An Amtrak train moves through Pascagoula's downtown in March 2023 (Photo by Frank Corder | Magnolia Tribune)

  • Dignitaries, including Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, will take a ceremonial first ride on the new passenger rail service on Saturday.

The return of passenger rail service officially returns to the Mississippi Coast this weekend after nearly 20 years, as Amtrak’s new “Mardi Gras Service” line makes its way from New Orleans, Louisiana to Mobile, Alabama.

Along the twice-daily, round-trip service will be four stops in Mississippi at Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula.

While the official start date is not until Monday, August 18, dignitaries from the states of Louisiana and Mississippi as well as the Federal Railroad Administration will take a VIP ceremonial ride on Saturday, August 16. They will depart New Orleans at 8:00 a.m.

Among those attending will be New Orleans & Co. President & CEO Walt Leger, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, City Councilman Eugene Green, Acting Administrator for the Federal Railroad Administration Drew Feeley and more.

The ceremonial ride will feature stops in each of the four Mississippi locations with celebrations and remarks from local and national leaders.

For the public wishing to book a trip on the new rail service, tickets are available at Amtrak. Adult coach fare starts at $15 each way end-to-end, and is less for intermediate stops. Discounts are available for children (ages 2–12), students, seniors, and groups.

Amtrak’s service features coach and business service, café service, and free Wi-Fi. Golf bags are accepted and pets are welcome in carriers.

The service schedule, slated to begin Monday, August 18, as provided by Amtrak for the new Coast line is shown below.

(From Amtrak)

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
