Mississippi launches first-of-its-kind youth mental health initiative

CDBG funding totaling $16 million will provide Canopy Anywhere services to 29 school districts in low-to-moderate income areas in Mississippi.

A first-of-its-kind mental health initiative in Mississippi will provide hope to the state’s youth in low- and moderate-income households by utilizing a partnership with Canopy Children’s Solutions and the Mississippi Development Authority.

To kick off the program, MDA will utilize $16 million in Community Development Block Grant funding to allow Canopy Children’s Services to provide mental health screening through a service called Canopy Anywhere. The services will be established in 29 school districts across the state, with districts chosen based on need.

Canopy Children’s Solutions is a non-profit that partners with government, businesses and community leaders to offer a continuum of behavioral health, educational and family support solutions to help children thrive and families overcome challenges.

Governor Tate Reeves said Wednesday that the school districts selected are in low-to-moderate income areas of the state where the need is greatest.

“Mississippi has momentum in the classroom, and this new partnership will help keep it that way,” said Reeves. “Our kids deserve the very best education we can give them. Emotional and mental health play a major role in students’ academic success, and that’s why this initiative is so important. This transformative project aligns with the state’s mission to address lingering effects of the pandemic, and it offers an innovative, cost-effective pathway to recovery while building a sustainable model for broader adoption in Mississippi.”

Across the nation, more than 3 million adolescents have thoughts of suicide, while one in three young people have thoughts of sadness and hopelessness, the governor said.

John Damon, CEO of Canopy Children’s Solutions, added that 1 in 5 children in the nation are dealing with some sort of significant mental health issue.

Damon explained that the COVID pandemic not only intensified mental health challenges across the nation, but also helped break down some of the stigmas.

“We are deeply grateful to Governor Reeves and the Mississippi Development Authority for fueling Canopy Anywhere and prioritizing the mental wellness of Mississippi’s children. This bold investment honors our 113-year legacy and empowers a more hopeful generation for Mississippi’s future,” said Damon.

A pilot version of Canopy Anywhere has been conducted in Madison County over the last two years. The success of that pilot program led to the initiative announced Wednesday expanding into more counties. The governor plans to use the data collected in this phase of the program to convince the Legislature to continue funding the initiative.

The program is aimed at students in grades 6 through 12, to not only provide screening to identify children who need mental help, but also connect them with those who can provide hope. Damon said that science has shown providing children with hope is instrumental in their future successes.

Damon expects the program will reach about 40,000 students in the 29 school districts.

While the program can be utilized online, there is also a classroom component available that can be embedded in school curriculums. Governor Reeves said the flexibility of the program allows superintendents to mold the program to meet their district’s unique needs.

During the screening process, children are placed into three categories based on their mental health needs. Children categorized in one of the two major categories are then connected with a mental health professional.

Mississippi Department of Education Chief of Government Relations Holly Spivey added that strong mental health is important because it affects a child’s ability to learn.

MDA Executive Director Bill Cork agreed, noting the impact mental health has on the state’s workforce.

“As the executive director of the state’s top economic development agency, I know the importance of a healthy workforce and quality education. Meeting the academic and emotional needs of our students not only improves quality of life, but it builds on Mississippi’s record of investing in our people to grow the economy,” said Cork.

A rollout of the program is expected to begin on August 26 when superintendents from the applicable school districts attend a meeting at the Department of Education to learn more about the initiative, Spivey said.

Funding provided through the Community Development Block grant is being provided by the CDBG-CV Program, administered by the State of Mississippi and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The 29 public school districts participating in the initiative are: