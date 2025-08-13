Mississippi Dept. of Education expects federal K-12 funding to continue

A spokesperson for MDE said allocations from various federally funded programs are expected to continue for this school year.

The Mississippi Department of Education says it has not received any indication of federal funding cuts as a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed the OBBBA into law, which included restructuring of federal welfare programs such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that is expected to result in spending reductions.

Those reductions, combined with President Trump’s signature on an executive order aimed at dismantling the U.S. Department of Education, sparked concern in some circles that federal K-12 education funding might also follow suit.

However, it appears federal K-12 funding will go unchanged for the current school year.

When reached for comment, the Mississippi Department of Education said officials have not received communication from the U.S. Department of Education regarding any adverse K-12 funding impacts because of the OBBBA, a spokesperson for MDE stated.

Federal funding pays for a number of programs in Mississippi, including more than $300 million in Title programs that were established under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) passed a decade ago. Since the OBBBA does not change Title programs established under the ESSA, those funds are expected to continue.

“MDE expects to receive final ESSA allocations for the 2025-26 school year in October,” the department’s spokesperson said.

Unrelated to the OBBBA, MDE still expects to receive the previously rescinded but later restored Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) allocations totaling about $130 million.

“Per instructions from the U.S. Department of Education, MDE has advised districts to resume submitting reimbursement requests for their previously approved ESSER late liquidation funds.” the spokesperson added.

For a breakdown of the Title funding in Mississippi, see the graphic below.

During the 2023-2024 fiscal year, MDE received $1.5 billion in federal funding for K-12 education in Mississippi, the department outlined, as part of the federal pandemic response.