Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Trump nominates two Mississippi Supreme...

Trump nominates two Mississippi Supreme Court justices to federal court

By: Frank Corder - August 12, 2025

Robert Chamberlin (left) and James Maxwell (right) (Photos from MS Courts)

  • Both Justice Chamberlin and Justice Maxwell have served on the state Supreme Court since 2016.

Two sitting Mississippi Supreme Court Justices have been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Trump announced Tuesday by way of Truth Social that he was nominating Justices Robert Chamberlin and James Maxwell to the federal court.

Of Chamberlin, Trump wrote, “Throughout his time as Justice on the Mississippi Supreme Court, State Trial Court Judge, and State Senator, Robert has proven his dedication to the wonderful People of Mississippi, and our Country’s Heritage. He is TOUGH, SMART, and will fearlessly defend our Constitution, ensuring Liberty and Justice FOR ALL.”

Chamberlin was elected in a runoff election in November 2016 to an open seat on the state Supreme Court.

In speaking of Maxwell, Trump wrote, “Prior to becoming a Justice on the Mississippi Supreme Court, James did an incredible job as Judge on the Mississippi Court of Appeals and, also, Assistant U.S. Attorney. I know James will continue to make his State, and Country, proud in his new position by strongly upholding the Rule of Law, and our Constitution.”

Maxwell was appointed by former Governor Phil Bryant to the state Supreme Court in January 2016. He went on to win an eight-year term in November 2016 and was then re-elected in 2024.

The two will be vetted by the Senate as part of the advice and consent process, which could take months as federal lawmakers turn their focus to spending bills in September after a lengthy recess.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 8, 2025

Applications for GCRF funding top $383 million
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 6, 2025

Governor Reeves: Voters rejected Medicaid expansion in Tuesday’s GOP Senate primaries
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 5, 2025

Special legislative primary elections held in 7 districts. See the results
Previous Story
Economy  |  Stan Choe, Associated Press  • 
August 12, 2025

Wall Street rises toward records on hopes for lower interest rates