Trump nominates two Mississippi Supreme Court justices to federal court

Both Justice Chamberlin and Justice Maxwell have served on the state Supreme Court since 2016.

Two sitting Mississippi Supreme Court Justices have been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Trump announced Tuesday by way of Truth Social that he was nominating Justices Robert Chamberlin and James Maxwell to the federal court.

Of Chamberlin, Trump wrote, “Throughout his time as Justice on the Mississippi Supreme Court, State Trial Court Judge, and State Senator, Robert has proven his dedication to the wonderful People of Mississippi, and our Country’s Heritage. He is TOUGH, SMART, and will fearlessly defend our Constitution, ensuring Liberty and Justice FOR ALL.”

Chamberlin was elected in a runoff election in November 2016 to an open seat on the state Supreme Court.

In speaking of Maxwell, Trump wrote, “Prior to becoming a Justice on the Mississippi Supreme Court, James did an incredible job as Judge on the Mississippi Court of Appeals and, also, Assistant U.S. Attorney. I know James will continue to make his State, and Country, proud in his new position by strongly upholding the Rule of Law, and our Constitution.”

Maxwell was appointed by former Governor Phil Bryant to the state Supreme Court in January 2016. He went on to win an eight-year term in November 2016 and was then re-elected in 2024.

The two will be vetted by the Senate as part of the advice and consent process, which could take months as federal lawmakers turn their focus to spending bills in September after a lengthy recess.