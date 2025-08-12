Cypress Point Resort: A unique Southern escape in Brandon

If you’re looking for your next great Mississippi memory, this is it. Pack your boots, your camera, and your sense of adventure.

There’s a place in Mississippi where the cypress trees stand tall, the food warms your soul, and exotic animals roam just beyond the walking paths. It’s where Southern hospitality meets safari-style adventure. That place is Cypress Point Resort, right in Brandon—and y’all, it’s something truly special.

Formerly known as McClain Lodge, Cypress Point Resort has rebranded and refreshed, but it certainly hasn’t lost an ounce of the heart and magic that made it a beloved destination for so many. In fact, I’d argue it’s better than ever!

(Photo from Cypress Point Resort)

I recently had the chance to spend a weekend there with my husband, and let me tell you—it was the perfect escape from the noise of the world. We stayed in one of their rustic, cozy cabins, the kind that make you want to slow down and savor your morning coffee on the front porch. The atmosphere was peaceful, the air smelled like pine and adventure, and everywhere we turned was a little moment of beauty. It was Mississippi at its best.

At the heart of Cypress Point is The Lodge—offering 26 unique rooms, each with its own charm and character. Whether you’re booking a romantic getaway or bringing in your whole crew for a wedding or corporate retreat. It’s not uncommon for wedding parties to check in on a Thursday and soak up the luxury and leisure of a whole weekend in comfort and style.

(Photo from Cypress Point Resort)

Cypress Point is a place where people come to gather and celebrate life’s big and small moments. With intimate weddings under the cypress canopy to grand parties filled with laughter and live music, there are venues and catering options for every kind of gathering. The staff is attentive, the food is unforgettable, and the setting is perfect. Southern weddings here feel like a scene out of a movie—romantic, rustic, and full of charm.

The food at Cypress Point is worth the trip all on its own. Guests can enjoy the delicious Buffet, which offers comforting Southern classics and crowd-pleasers alike. Craving something a little more intimate? Head to The Steakhouse, where the service is top-notch and the flavors are rich, bold, and cooked to perfection. For a more laid-back vibe, The Tavern is where it’s at—live music, hand-crafted cocktails, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes you want to kick back and stay a while.

(Photo from Cypress Point Resort)

Be sure to stop by the General Store, which is an entire experience in itself. Stocked with Mississippi-made products, whole food groceries, unique gifts, fresh produce, and specialty items, the store is a delightful surprise. I wandered in thinking I’d browse for a minute and left with a basket full of goodies and a renewed appreciation for local craftsmanship.

But that’s not all! There is also a Safari! Have you ever pet a zebra? Wondered what a buffalo looks like up close? Dreamed of being surrounded by animals you’d never expect to see this side of the world? The Cypress Point Resort Safari Tours bring the wild to Mississippi in the most spectacular way. With over 30 different exotic species and hundreds of animals across the property, the experience is unlike anything else in the state. It’s educational, exciting, and just plain magical.

(Photo from Cypress Point Resort)

There’s something surreal about walking through the beautiful wooded paths, spotting antelope grazing nearby, or hearing the distant call of something wild while standing on a wooden dock surrounded by ancient cypress trees.

Cypress Point has thought of everything, with perfect places to gather, relax, celebrate, and connect with both nature and the people you love most. Whether you’re planning a corporate retreat, a dream wedding, a family weekend, or just need to breathe deeply and step away from the everyday—Cypress Point Resort offers an “Unique Southern Experience” you won’t forget.”

Tucked away in Brandon, Mississippi, it’s not just a destination; it’s an experience. One of peace, wonder, joy, and a whole lot of heart. So if you’re looking for your next great Mississippi memory, this is it. Pack your boots, your camera, and your sense of adventure—Cypress Point is calling.