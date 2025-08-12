CoBuilders 2025 Launch Day: Mississippi’s innovation ecosystem takes center stage

Seven startups are set to transform the Magnolia State’s economic landscape through intensive accelerator program.

Tuesday marks a pivotal moment for Mississippi’s entrepreneurial landscape as Innovate Mississippi brings together seven impressive startups as they prepare to showcase their ventures at the CoBuilders 2025 Cohort Launch Day.

The event, held Tuesday at The Capitol Club in downtown Jackson, signifies more than simply another networking opportunity. It’s a window into the state’s evolving economic future.

The 2025 CoBuilders cohort unites companies spanning diverse industries, each backed by regional sponsors who recognized their potential early on.

“This year’s cohort reflects the creativity and diversity of Mississippi’s entrepreneurial talent,” said Tony Jeff, president and CEO of Innovate Mississippi. “Each startup solves real-world problems, and we’re excited to help them scale their solutions.”

Study Placer, supported by the MSU E-Center, stands alongside Vertical Take-Off Reading from MSU Vicksburg. Automatic Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerges from the Oxford/CDF partnership. ClaimTra represents the combined efforts of BeanPath and Higher Purpose Co., and SimpleScript showcases another success from MSU Vicksburg. MagnoliaEd carries the backing of the Mississippi Polymer Institute, while Altude represents the Gulf Coast.

These seven companies will soon embark on an intensive 12-week accelerator program, collaborating with experienced Mississippi business professionals and mentors. The journey culminates in November’s Pitch Day, where founders will present their refined business models to investors and stakeholders.

“The easy way to think about Innovate Mississippi is, we’re like the ‘Shark Tank’ for technology startups in Mississippi,” explained Jeff at a Rotary Club of North Jackson meeting in May. “We work closely with the small business development centers that work on bankable deals, but we work on those non-bankable deals that can get investor funding if the right kinds of pieces come together.”

The CoBuilders program emerged from a considerate recognition that Mississippi’s entrepreneurial ecosystem needed a spark, something to bridge the gap between local innovation and statewide economic impact. The pandemic inadvertently provided the technological comfort level that made a truly statewide accelerator possible, as remote connectivity became the norm and opened doors for collaboration across Mississippi’s diverse geographic regions.

CoBuilders’ partnership-driven approach is unique. Rather than operating as a centralized program that entrepreneurs must travel to access, CoBuilders functions as Mississippi’s first statewide accelerator by coordinating with eight regional partners throughout the state. This model ensures that promising startups do not need to relocate to participate, and more importantly, that local expertise and connections remain integral to each company’s development.

The program structure reflects real-world business development principles. Companies cannot apply directly to the 12-week CoBuilders cohort. They must first engage with regional partners who identify, develop, and support their best startups through regional pitch events. This multi-tiered approach builds local entrepreneurial capacity, ensures geographic diversity, and creates a competitive environment that elevates the quality of participating companies.

The economic rationale behind CoBuilders reflects greater recognition that thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems drive job creation and wealth building. Mississippi’s approach acknowledges that providing cash incentives and other support to new startups can seed meaningful launch and growth opportunities throughout the state. The goal: to build sustainable economic infrastructure.

The 2024 CoBuilders cohort of 10 companies received investment through SAFE agreements designed to increase both their capacity and motivation to fully engage with the program. The diversity of that cohort was striking, reflecting Mississippi’s broad entrepreneurial interests and capabilities.

Food Scout, founded by Jacoby Broadnax and Damion Dehart from Hattiesburg, tackled the frustrating experience of navigating multiple food delivery platforms by creating a consolidated app accessing more than 300,000 restaurants across 300-plus cities.

Brandon Newton’s MedHub AI from Jackson demonstrated AI applications in healthcare through a mobile platform providing comprehensive health tracking while also integrating electronic health record systems.

Home Tours Pro LLC automated real estate media delivery; ConnectU App addressed influencer marketing by connecting nano influencers with local businesses. BloomTech focused on healthcare automation; Fitness Figure brought innovation to fitness motivation; Hello Dank entered the medical cannabis wholesale industry with AI-driven solutions; and Automatic Mosquito Ovitrap developed practical pest control devices.

The strength of CoBuilders comes from regional partnerships. The Oxford/Lafayette Economic Development Foundation leverages its Ole Miss relationship to support technology transfer businesses. Higher Purpose Co. in Clarksdale focuses on building community wealth with black residents across seven priority sectors: beauty, food/agriculture, education, healthcare, housing, transportation, and art.

The Mississippi State E-Center empowers students and residents to promote companies based on new ideas or MSU-invented technology. The Community Development Foundation in Tupelo operates the Renasant Center for IDEAs business incubator. The Bean Path, founded by Dr. Nashlie Sephus, provides comprehensive support to Metro Jackson companies while also extending scholarships and grants.

MSU E-Center Vicksburg draws from technology partnerships associated with ERDC and ERDCWerx, and the Mississippi Polymer Institute focuses on advanced materials markets. The Gulf Coast Business Council embodies decision-makers from companies throughout coastal Mississippi, bringing practical investor perspective to the selection process.

As the 2025 CoBuilders cohort prepares to begin an intensive development journey, Mississippi’s business community has myriad opportunities to contribute to their success. The program actively seeks mentors to provide one-on-one support and coaching to accelerate startup development.

Mentorship opportunities span various expertise areas, from technical product development to market strategy, financial planning, and operational scaling. Beyond mentorship, established businesses may support the program by attending Launch Day and engaging directly with founders. These interactions often lead to partnership opportunities, customer relationships, and/or market feedback that helps startups understand their competitive landscape.

The November Pitch Day represents another crucial opportunity for business community engagement. As cohort companies present their refined business models and growth strategies, attendees will witness the culmination of months of intensive development work.

Most importantly, Tuesday’s Launch Day provides an immediate opportunity to connect with CoBuilders 2025 participants before they dive deep into their development work. The combination of live training sessions and networking opportunities drives an ideal environment for meaningful business connections.