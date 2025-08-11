Mississippi to receive $135 million in HUD disaster recovery funding for 2023, 2024 storms

The funding will be assigned to support communities in Hinds, Humphries, Jackson, Monroe, Scott and Sharkey counties.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved a plan that sends $134.95 million in federal funds to Mississippi to support the long-term recovery from storms that struck the state in 2023 and 2024. It is being funded through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery program.

According to a release from Governor Tate Reeves, the funding, as authorized through the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2025, will be assigned to support communities in Hinds, Humphries, Jackson, Monroe, Scott and Sharkey counties. The plan was developed following a 30-day public comment period and a series of public hearings held across the affected regions. Specific areas include Amory, Belzoni, Moss Point and Silver City, which were among the hardest hit by the storms.

The governor’s office said Mississippi’s Draft Action Plan was submitted to HUD in June 2025 following a comprehensive review of unmet needs across the affected regions. HUD finalized its approval of the Action Plan on July 31, 2025, with HUD Secretary Scott Turner’s approval, allowing the Mississippi Development Authority to begin implementing recovery programs once the grant agreement is executed.

In a statement Governor Reeves said with this approval, the state is moving forward with a plan that best supports the areas most affected by the 2023 and 2024 storms.

“The nearly $135 million in funding will help our friends and neighbors rebuild while strengthening their resilience for the future. Thank you to Secretary Turner and the Trump administration for approving Mississippi’s plan,” Reeves said.

The governor outlined the following key allocations:

$29.32 million for owner-occupied housing unmet recovery needs

$19.55 million for affordable rental housing repairs

$38 million for infrastructure recovery through FEMA match programs

$21.72 million for economic revitalization, including small business support

$17.6 million for mitigation projects such as safe rooms and emergency alert systems

The plan also reportedly prioritizes assistance for low- and moderate-income households, with 93 percent of housing funds designated for those populations. The governor said programs also will support workforce housing development and community planning efforts.

Reeves’ office noted that the final step is for HUD and the State of Mississippi to execute a grant agreement to begin committing funds. The grant agreement is expected to be completed within a 30-day window.