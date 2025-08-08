Section of Hwy. 82 named in honor of Columbus WWII veteran

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Thomas Dayton Egger epitomized what has often been called “The Greatest Generation.”

A ceremony was held this week at First Baptist Church in Columbus where Northern Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell, Senator Chuck Younger, and others gathered to designate a segment of U.S. Highway 82 in Lowndes County as the “Dayton Egger Memorial Highway.”

In 1942, Egger helped organize the Mississippi State Guard before leaving for the U. S. Army in 1944 during World War II. Egger would serve in General George S. Patton’s Company C, 378th Infantry, 95th Infantry Division.

During the Battle of Metz in France, Patton’s regiments saw intense fighting and were outgunned, out supplied, and outnumbered by German forces. Egger was wounded in battle and lost the use of his legs.

When he returned home to Columbus, Egger became a jeweler and expert watch maker. He would serve his community at First Baptist Church as Deacon Emeritus and as an officer in the Lowndes County VFW where he remained interested in legislative affairs and civic duties.

Egger was married to his wife, Elsie Ballard Egger, for 63 years. The couple had two children, a daughter, Janice Egger Medore, and a son, Thomas Egger.

In the words of a family member, “Dayton Egger lost the use of his legs in the fight for his country, but he never lost his passion for life and his compassion for those who needed his help.”

Senator Younger spoke fondly of Egger at the ceremony.

“He was such a great guy,” said Senator Younger. “This was one bill I was glad to vote on. Mr. Eggers meant a lot to me.”