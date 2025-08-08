Applications for GCRF funding tops $383 million

Once the advisory board makes its recommendations, lawmakers will ultimately decide which projects to fund next session.

Applications for the 2026 Gulf Coast Restoration Fund are now closed, and a full list of those applications is available for public viewing.

The money in the fund is part of the BP Oil Spill settlement received by the state of Mississippi. Started in September 2018, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Restoration Fund has provided funding to businesses and organizations looking to bring increased economic activity to the Gulf Coast region.

Eligible applicants include, but are not limited to, local governments, nongovernmental organizations, higher education institutions, community colleges, ports, airports, public-private partnerships, private for-profit entities, private nonprofit entities and local economic development entities.

As shared by the Gulf Coast Business Council on Friday, with more than $383 million in requested GCRF funds this application period, the public and regional leaders are encouraged to consider which projects should be recommended to the Legislature for final funding.

The Gulf Coast Business Council has recommended reviewing each submission through the lens of the Coastal Mississippi Investment Strategy which is guided by five principles:

Economic Competitiveness

Quality of Place

Regional Collaboration

Innovation

Strategic/Resilient Infrastructure

Workshops were held in June in various locations across the Gulf Coast to help guide communities and individuals through the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund program grant application process.

The GCRF Advisory Board will recommend which projects to fund and lawmakers will consider the funding next session. The advisory board members are:

Jamie Miller, Chairman

Susan Grice

Becky Montgomery Jenner

Jerry Levens

Mark Cumbest

Greg Cronin

Jim Simpson

To review the full list of applications, visit the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund System here.