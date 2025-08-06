Jackson Mayor relaunches city’s Civil Service Commission

The commission will oversee recruiting, evaluating, and promoting employees strictly on the basis of performance and qualifications, the mayor’s office said.

Jackson Mayor John Horhn (D) is relaunching the city’s Civil Service Commission in hopes of increasing the public’s trust while instilling fairness in city government.

The commission, which was inactive during the administration of former mayor Chokwe Lumumba, aims to ensure that city employees are managed based on merit, efficiency, and integrity.

When being sworn in, Horhn promised city residents that professionalism and fairness would return to City Hall. He admitted that sometimes city employees forget who pays their salaries.

“You, the taxpayers, are their bosses,” he said.

Mayor Horhn said Tuesday, “We are determined that Jackson’s residents see true accountability and transparency reflected in every city department, starting with how we hire, promote, and retain our public servants.”

As mayor, Horhn said he was committed to building a city government that works for every citizen, regardless of background.

“Restoring the Commission is the first of many steps toward a more responsive, efficient, and fair administration,” he added.

In the announcement from Horhn’s team regarding the commission, his administration explained that the commission will provide every qualified citizen with a fair chance at public service and strengthen the quality of municipal departments.

The commission will oversee recruiting, evaluating, and promoting employees strictly on the basis of performance and qualifications, while upholding a comprehensive Code of Rules and Regulations in line with the Civil Service Acts, Horhn’s announcement stated.

The return of the commission comes after several questions were raised by Jackson City Council members and the public about Lumumba’s hiring decisions, especially during his final weeks in office. City documents show the commission has not met in more than a year, after two members’ terms expired and Lumumba did not appoint replacements to those positions.

“Our main goal is to ensure all hiring and promotions in Jackson’s city government are based solely on merit and ability. We stand ready to help increase the effectiveness and morale of our entire city workforce,” said Commission Chairperson Onetta Whitley.

The mayor made two nominations to the commission on Tuesday, Ronald K. Moore and Peyton Prospere. An attorney, Prospere served as chief counsel for former Governor Ronnie Musgrove (D). Moore is Senior Pastor for Stronger Hope Church.

Moore views the commission as vital in leading the city forward.

“The work we will do shapes a culture of excellence and fairness that every city employee and resident deserves,” he said.

One of the first tasks of the three-member commission is getting started on a backlog of cases. There are more than two dozen cases on the docket, according to the city. Three of the cases date back to 2023, twelve are waiting for a hearing to be scheduled, while seven are appealing their firing before the commission, records show.

Moore and Prospere’s confirmation is slated for the August 12 Jackson City Council meeting.