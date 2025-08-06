Commissioner Trusty shares FCC’s plan to unleash growth, internet access

The new FCC Commissioner was in Jackson Wednesday with Senator Wicker.

The Federal Trade Commission’s Build America Agenda will unleash new growth and opportunities, FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty said Wednesday at an event in Jackson.

The agenda, unveiled last month, will focus on creating streamlined and quick internet connectivity as well as a telecom workforce.

“Broadband is not a luxury, it’s a necessity,” said Trusty, an appointee of President Donald Trump in a speech at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Wednesday. “It provides quality lifesaving care, whether it’s down the street or five counties away.”

Trust was confirmed to her post by the U.S. Senate in June. Prior to joining the Commission, she served as a Professional Staff Member on the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services under the leadership of Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker. She previously served as a Policy Director on the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and a Legislative Assistant in Wicker’s Office.

Before her tenure as a Senate aide, Commissioner Trusty served as a Professional Staff Member on the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce and a Legislative Assistant to U.S. Congressman Bob Latta.

The new commissioner and Senator Wicker were in Jackson meeting with UMMC officials to discuss telehealth, workforce issues, the next generation of technology, and Artificial Intelligence.

The agenda has six areas of focus, with the first being that of constructing high-speed infrastructure. The commissioner said the FCC must play a part in unleashing high-speed infrastructure builds across communities.

“We made a lot of good progress on this front during President Trump’s first term but there is more work to be done to cut red tape that is driving up costs and holding back Internet builds,” she said.

The second area of focus is restoring America’s leadership in wireless. Trusty said this is a vital step in freeing up spectrum, increasing competition, and lowering prices for customers.

Space has a place in the agenda, with the third priority being high-speed internet, which she said is vital in protecting the nation. The U.S. space industry plays an important part in this mission.

Reducing red tape and modernizing FCC operations is a fourth area of focus as Trusty said outdated and unnecessary regulations can hamper bridging the digital divide.

“That is why our Build America Agenda includes a comprehensive initiative to eliminate rules and regulations that are unlawful, outdated, or no longer necessary,” she told attendees.

A fifth priority is the advancement of national security and public safety. The FCC’s agenda seeks to guarantee the U.S. maintains secure and resilient networks.

Finally, the FCC looks to strengthen the U.S. workforce. A strong domestic workforce is key to the agenda, Trusty said. The FCC is currently working to ensure that tower and telecom crews can operate in a safe and sustainable environment.

Broadband will narrow the digital divide, so rural areas are not left behind, the FCC Commissioner said. Broadband is needed for health care, education, economic opportunities, and safety for rural citizens.

While President Donald Trump has sought cuts to digital inclusion programs, Trusty said the Universal Service Fund is still available for communities to access.