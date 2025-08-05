The “no public money to private schools” mantra of school choice opponents is objectively dumb

With school choice being pushed by Trump White House, Mississippi senators should think twice about relying on empty leftist rhetoric in opposition.

As the 2025 legislative session drew to a close, a small group of Republican senators teamed with Senate Democrats to kill the Children’s Promise Act.

The bill would have extended a tax credit to Mississippians who choose to donate money to private schools. It was not a “school choice” bill — nothing in the bill provided for students changing schools — and it did not involve state expenditure of public resources.

These two facts did not stop some of those same senators from mindlessly repeating a leftist mantra against school choice proposals in defense of their votes — “no public dollars to private schools.” Setting aside the fact that the bill did not direct public dollars to private schools, the talking point is objectively dumb on its face.

As House Speaker Jason White voices a commitment to expanding options for Mississippi families in 2026, the same tired line of argument is rearing its head, most recently in cartoon form. University of Mississippi School of Journalism program head Marshall Ramsey Monday offering pointedly played on the theme.

Marshall Ramsey cartoon featured in Mississippi Today, Monday, August 4th.

(It warrants noting here that the Legislature in recent years has made historic investment in Mississippi’s public education system.)

So why is the “no public money to private schools” narrative — one created and market tested by far left national teachers’ unions — so dumb?

For starters, there’s no such thing as public money. There’s money the government collects from the labor of private citizens in order to provide services to those citizens.

But it’s also altogether silly as a premise because taxpayer dollars are routinely spent on private providers for public benefit.

In the realm of education, consider the federal Pell Grant program. Pell Grants provide taxpayer dollars to low income students to attend the college of their choice — including private colleges. That’s “public money to private schools.” None of the people using the slogan against school choice proposals advocate for the end of federal Pell Grants. None.

Peculiarly, many who oppose K-12 school choice fervently support government-backed student loans that allow students to attend the private college or university of their own choice. As one recent social media post noted:

“The same people that think taxpayers should cover the student loans of Basket-Weaving majors from Oberlin College also think children of low-income families should be trapped in failing public schools instead of being allowed modest stipends to go to literally anywhere else.”

In Mississippi, at least two programs already exist that allow families the option of spending taxpayer resources on private education. Mississippi law already provides for education savings accounts for children with special needs and dyslexia scholarships. None of the people parroting the “no public money to private schools” rhetoric are leading the charge to end these programs.

More broadly, government has tens of thousands of private vendors that supply public services. It’s an arrangement widely accepted across multiple industries. No one argues that there should be no taxpayer dollars spent on private roads builders, for example. MDOT and local government officials regularly use taxpayer resources on companies with the unique capabilities of building and maintaining roads and bridges.

No one who supports public expenditure on healthcare argues that there should be no taxpayer dollars spent on private health providers. Medicare and Medicaid funds are as a matter of routine practice spent on private medical clinics and hospitals. Taxpayer funded food programs like SNAP don’t involve going to a government run grocery store, but to Kroger or the Piggly Wiggly.

I could go on, but you catch my drift. There’s no actual guiding principle behind the “no public money to provide schools” line. It’s a thin veil for institutional protection and nothing more. And its robotic repetition, in the place of substantive argument, banks on the listener not employing critical thinking.

The whole goal of taxpayer expenditures is not to support internally maintained government institutions, but to provide a public service. The point of a public investment of taxpayer dollars in education, specifically, is to best prepare kids for a productive and meaningful life. If for some kids that best opportunity is private schools, the logic applied by the “no public money to private schools” crowd is not only dumb, it’s immoral.

Senators using it to stand against President Trump, Governor Reeves and Speaker White in their push to expand education options for Mississippi families should think twice.