Special legislative primary elections held in 7 districts. See the results

Senate District 42 incumbent Robin Robinson lost her bid for re-election Tuesday. Here are the other results.

Voters in seven legislative districts went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot for their next House or Senate representative in Jackson.

The special elections are being held as a result of a federal three-judge panel mandating new legislative district boundaries be drawn to increase majority minority districts in select areas.

The winners of the races for Senate District 42 and House Districts 16 and 41 will be the next legislator to represent those areas as there are no General Election opponents. The other four races will face General Election opposition.

Other special legislative elections that will be on the November General Election ballot include Senate District 19, Senate District 45, and House District 22. Candidates in those races drew no primary challengers. Four other seats, all held by incumbents, were unopposed.

Tuesday’s Party Primary Election Results

Republican Primary

Michael McLendon and Jon Stevenson

Senate District 1

Michael McClendon (incumbent) defeated Jon Stevenson despite strong opposition from city leaders in the DeSoto County area. McLendon now goes on to the November General Election.

Robin Robinson and Don Hartness

Senate District 42

Don Hartness defeats Randy “RJ” Robinson and incumbent Robin Robinson. With no General Election opponent, Hartness is the area’s next Senator.

Patrick Lott and Chris Johnson

Senate District 44

Chris Johnson (incumbent) defeated Patrick Lott and will move on to the November General Election.

Democratic Primary

Theresa Isom and Robert Walker

Senate District 2

Theresa Isom defeated Robert Walker and will move on to the November General Election.

Abe Hudson and Reginald Jackson

Senate District 11

Abe Hudson was defeated by incumbent Reginald Jackson to be his party’s nominee in the November General Election.

Brady Davis and Rickey Thompson

House District 16

Brady Davis

Rickey Thompson (incumbent)

Kabir Karriem and Pierre Beard

House District 41