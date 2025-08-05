Mississippi revenues exceed estimates to start new fiscal year

The state also collected $567 million over appropriations in the previous fiscal year.

One month into the new fiscal year, Mississippi’s revenues outpaced estimates by $16.9 million.

The Mississippi Legislative Budget Office released its July revenue report on Tuesday showing the state collected 2.95 percent above the legislative estimate for the month. July’s collections were $9,402,762, 1.62 percent above the prior year’s collections.

Leading the revenue gains were sales tax collections, which were $8.7 million above the prior year.

Individual income tax collections for the month of July were also above the prior year by $8.2 million. However, corporate income tax collections for the month were down slightly, coming in below the prior year by $400,000.

The total Fiscal Year 2026 Sine Die Revenue Estimate for this new budget year is $7,627,000,000.

(Graphs from LBO August 2025)

Also of note in the LBO’s July report was the total revenue collections for the previous fiscal year which ended on June 30. For FY 2025, Mississippi collected $7,642,409,141 – an estimated excess of $567.6 million, including reappropriations, over the total General Fund appropriations for the year which were $7,085,211,784.

LBO noted that during the FY 2025 close-out period of July and August, additional revenues may be recorded, and subsequent adjustments could be necessary.