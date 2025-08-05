Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Mississippi revenues exceed estimates...

Mississippi revenues exceed estimates to start new fiscal year

By: Frank Corder - August 5, 2025

(Photo from Governor's 2024 EBR)

  • The state also collected $567 million over appropriations in the previous fiscal year.

One month into the new fiscal year, Mississippi’s revenues outpaced estimates by $16.9 million.

The Mississippi Legislative Budget Office released its July revenue report on Tuesday showing the state collected 2.95 percent above the legislative estimate for the month. July’s collections were $9,402,762, 1.62 percent above the prior year’s collections.

Leading the revenue gains were sales tax collections, which were $8.7 million above the prior year.

Individual income tax collections for the month of July were also above the prior year by $8.2 million. However, corporate income tax collections for the month were down slightly, coming in below the prior year by $400,000.

The total Fiscal Year 2026 Sine Die Revenue Estimate for this new budget year is $7,627,000,000.

(Graphs from LBO August 2025)

Also of note in the LBO’s July report was the total revenue collections for the previous fiscal year which ended on June 30. For FY 2025, Mississippi collected $7,642,409,141 – an estimated excess of $567.6 million, including reappropriations, over the total General Fund appropriations for the year which were $7,085,211,784.

LBO noted that during the FY 2025 close-out period of July and August, additional revenues may be recorded, and subsequent adjustments could be necessary.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 30, 2025

Auditor claims Attorney General not consistently enforcing demands; AG responds
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 29, 2025

Are property taxes going up in Mississippi?
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 28, 2025

Motion filed to correct errant federal order blocking Mississippi’s anti-DEI law
Previous Story
News  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
August 5, 2025

Magnolia Mornings: August 5, 2025