Magnolia Mornings: August 5, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Seven special legislative elections being held today

Voters in select legislative districts will go to the polls on Tuesday, August 5, for party primary elections due to court-ordered redistricting in central and north Mississippi.

Of the 14 special legislative elections being held this fall, the following seven races will be on August 5 Primary Election ballots:

Republican Primary

Senate District 1

Senate District 42

Senate District 44

Democratic Primary

Senate District 2

Senate District 11

House District 16

House District 41

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. on August 5 for these races.

2. Drug trafficking arrest made at Ruleville-Drew airport

(Photo from MDPS)

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced Monday that on July 29, 2025, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona Police Department K-9 Unit, arrested 63-year-old California resident William Claren and 66-year-old Mississippi resident Mark Bailey at the Ruleville-Drew Airport in Drew, Mississippi.

Both individuals were charged with Trafficking Marijuana and Conspiracy following the seizure of a large quantity of marijuana.

As part of the ongoing investigation, agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Drew, Mississippi, resulting in the additional seizure of bulk marijuana and a substantial amount of U.S. currency. Items seized from the airplane and residence included a Springfield Model 67VR Shotgun, $295,495 in cash, approximately 247 pounds of marijuana, a Piper/Comanche fixed wing single engine airplane, and a Taurus PT-22 caliber pistol.

The investigation remains active, and additional arrests and seizures are anticipated.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. DOJ launches grand jury investigation into Obama’s Russiagate

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks with reporters at the White House, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As reported by The Hill, “Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday directed Department of Justice (DOJ) officials to open a grand jury investigation into how Obama administration officials handled intelligence about Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

“The grand jury probe marks another escalation of the Trump administration’s focus on allegations of wrongdoing by Obama officials, including the former president,” The Hill reported.

The Hill went on to report, “Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has in recent weeks declassified various documents connected to Russia’s election interference, claiming it showed ‘treasonous conspiracy’ by Obama administration officials.”

2. A nuclear reactor on the moon?

Politico reports that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy “will announce expedited plans this week to build a nuclear reactor on the moon, the first major action by the former Fox News host as the interim NASA administrator.”

“NASA has discussed building a reactor on the lunar surface, but this would set a more definitive timeline — according to documents obtained by POLITICO — and come just as the agency faces a massive budget cut,” Politico reported. “The move also underscores how Duffy, who faced pushback from lawmakers about handling two jobs, wants to play a role in NASA policymaking.”

Politico continued, “Duffy also offered a directive to more quickly replace the International Space Station, another NASA goal. The two moves could help accelerate U.S. efforts to reach the moon and Mars — a goal that China is also pursuing.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss No. 15 in preseason Coaches Poll

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

The 2025 Preseason Coaches Poll was released by USA Today on Monday, with Ole Miss coming in at No. 15 for its second straight Top 15 ranking to open the season.

The Rebels are one of nine SEC teams in the preseason Top 25, alongside No. 1 Texas, No. 4 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 LSU, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 17 Florida, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 21 Texas A&M.

Oklahoma, Missouri, Auburn, Arkansas and Vanderbilt all received votes.

2. Krause named USM Asst. AD

(From Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss Athletics announced that Robert Krause has been named Southern Miss Assistant Athletics Director for Ticket Operations and Sales. He began his role on Monday.

Krause comes to Southern Miss after serving as the Director of Ticket Operations at South Dakota State University since July 2023.

3. Former USM standout Lynch named HC at MS Delta

(Photo from MS Delta CC)

Mississippi Delta Community College announced that Danny Lynch has been selected to lead the Trojan baseball team for the 2025-2026 season.

Lynch was the director of hitting and infield development at The University of Southern Mississippi for the 2024-2025 season, after being elevated from graduate assistant during the 2023-2024 season. In those two years, Lynch was a part of a regional hosting team in 2025, as well as a conference champion in 2024. Lynch assisted in developing infielders and hitters at Southern Miss.

Lynch played at Southern Miss from the fall of 2018 until the spring of 2023. Lynch was a member of teams that went to 4 straight regionals, including hosting a regional in 2022.

Markets & Business

1. Pfizer raises profit outlook

CNBC reports that Pfizer “on Tuesday hiked its full-year adjusted profit guidance on its cost cuts and strong business performance this year.”

“The company also reported second-quarter results that topped Wall Street’s estimates for the period, as revenue from its Covid products and some other drugs jumped. Shares of Pfizer rose more than 2% in premarket trading on Tuesday,” CNBC reported.

CNBC noted, “Pfizer now expects full-year adjusted profit to come in between $2.90 to $3.10, up from a previous guidance of $2.80 to $3 per share. The company maintained its 2025 revenue forecast of $61 billion to $64 billion.”

2. Executive order expected to protect conservatives from debanking

(Photo from the White House on X)

The Wall Street Journal reports that the White House “is preparing to step up pressure against big banks over perceived discrimination against conservatives and crypto companies with an executive order that threatens to fine lenders that drop customers for political reasons.”

“A draft of the executive order, which was viewed by The Wall Street Journal, directs bank regulators to investigate whether any financial institutions might have violated the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, antitrust laws or consumer financial protection laws,” WSJ reported.

WSJ added, “Violators could be subject to monetary penalties, consent decrees or other disciplinary measures, according to the draft.”