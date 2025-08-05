Just a little longer

Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes with the morning. – Psalm 30:5

Christian, if you are in a night of trial, think of tomorrow; cheer up your heart with the thought of the coming of your Lord. Be patient, for “Lo! He comes with clouds descending.” Be patient! The farmer waits until He reaps His harvest.

Be patient; for you know who has said, “Behold, I am coming soon, bringing my recompense with Me, to repay everyone for what he has done.” If you are presently in wretched circumstances, remember:

A few more days of marching into battle,

Then you will receive the crown.

Your head may be bowed with thorny troubles now, but it shall wear a starry crown before long. Your heart may be filled with care—it shall be filled with the praise of heaven soon. Your clothes may be soiled with dust now; soon they shall be gloriously white. Wait a little longer. How trivial our troubles and trials will seem when we look back upon them! Looking at them here in the prospect, they seem immense; but when we get to heaven we shall view everything from a new perspective.

Our trials will then seem light and momentary afflictions. Let us go on boldly; even if the night be ever so dark, the morning comes, which is more than they can say who are shut up in the darkness of hell. Do you know what it is then to live on the future—to live on expectation—to anticipate heaven? You are happy, believer, to have such a sure and comforting hope. It may be all dark now, but it will soon be light; it may be all trial now, but it will soon be all happiness. What does it matter if “weeping may tarry for the night” when “joy comes with the morning”?