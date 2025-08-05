A Bit of the Sip: Oxford serves up flavor, fun, and philanthropy

Expect a little something for everyone during this flavorful celebration.

Oxford, Mississippi is no stranger to good food, creative cocktails, and a vibrant community spirit—but this August, it’s all coming together in a brand-new way. Bit of the Sip, a weekend-long celebration of culinary culture, wellness, and local pride, is set to take Lafayette County by storm. This isn’t just another food fest—it’s a full-sensory experience that combines community, cuisine, and cause.

At the heart of this inaugural event is Dining for a Cause, a citywide initiative that takes place on Wednesday, August 7, and turns every bite and sip into something more meaningful. Local restaurants and bars will donate a portion of their sales—whether from a signature dish, featured drink, or their full menu—to support one of three incredible local nonprofits: LOFT (Lafayette Oxford Foundation for Tomorrow), Doors of Hope, and the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council (YAC).

Here’s how it works: You simply dine at one of the participating spots, and your meal helps raise money for a local nonprofit. That’s it. No extra cost, no added steps—just eat, drink, and support your community. Each restaurant has teamed up with one nonprofit, and they’re competing in the friendliest of ways: the team that raises the most funds will earn a special spotlight and award during the festival.

Who’s Participating?

Let’s break it down:

Team LOFT

McEwen’s

The Oxford Creamery

Chipotle (Sisk Ave.)

Chick-fil-A (Jackson Ave.)

Team Doors of Hope

Chick-fil-A (Sisk Ave.)

Buffalo Wild Wings

Good Day Cafe

The Velvet Ditch

Team YAC

Coastal Snow (Food truck at Old Armory Pavilion)

Crickets Catering (Food truck at OAP)

Caffecitos (Food truck at OAP)

G&G Fry Co.

Grab your friends, your appetite, and your Oxford loyalty and go make your meal count. Whether it’s a scoop of ice cream, a spicy wing, or your go-to order at Chick-fil-A, every dollar goes toward building a stronger, more connected Lafayette County.

A Weekend to Savor

But Dining for a Cause is just the kickoff. Bit of the Sip rolls into the weekend with a full lineup of events that highlight the best of Mississippi’s food, drink, wellness, and creativity.

Expect a little something for everyone during this flavorful celebration. Indulge in dining specials from your favorite local spots all across town, and don’t miss the exciting cocktail competitions, including the return of the beloved Iron Bartender. For those looking to balance out the indulgence, wellness and yoga sessions offer the perfect reset. Stroll through vibrant farmers markets featuring regional growers and makers and treat your tastebuds to food tastings and pop-ups that cater to the adventurous palate. There’s plenty of family fun and games to remind us that great food brings every generation to the table. Plus, wine, cheese, and zero-proof socials ensure there’s something for every kind of connoisseur to sip and savor.

This is more than a celebration—it’s a spotlight on the people, flavors, and ideas that are shaping Oxford’s evolving culinary identity.

Why It Matters

The idea for Bit of the Sip wasn’t born overnight. This event builds on the success of past pop-ups, cocktail classes, and YAC’s own Iron Bartender competition, which now draws foodies and mixologists from surrounding states. Organizers saw an opportunity—not to ask our local chefs and culinary creators to give something away, but to help them grow.

By creating a structure that generates revenue for restaurants, bakeries, bars, and food trucks, this event strengthens Oxford’s economy while celebrating its talent. It’s a win-win: you support local businesses, experience something new, and give back to organizations doing critical work in the community.

In short, it’s a bit of everything we love about Oxford—flavorful, intentional, and full of heart.

So, whether you’re a regular at McEwen’s, a fan of Coastal Snow’s summer treats, or just someone who wants to see Oxford shine, Bit of the Sip is your invitation to eat well and do good.

Dining for a Cause happens Wednesday, August 7—just pick your team, choose your spot, and dig in!

The full Bit of the Sip weekend rolls out with events through August 10, and trust me, you’ll want to be part of it. Because here in Oxford, when we celebrate food, we’re really celebrating each other. And that’s something worth toasting to!

Follow along with updates, event schedules, and more on the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council website or @bitofthesip on social media.