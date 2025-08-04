Telle confirmed as Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works

Telle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and previously served on the staff of former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran.

Adam Telle, a former member of U.S. Senator Thad Cochran’s staff, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Saturday to be the new Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

Telle, who was nominate for the post by President Donald Trump (R) earlier this year, will play a key role in carrying out the administration’s priorities as it relates to the ports, waterways, and flood control infrastructure maintained by the Corps across our nation.

Specifically, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works establishes policy direction and provides supervision of the Department of the Army functions relating to all aspects of the Civil Works program of the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Telle was confirmed as the Assistant Secretary of the Army by a Senate vote of 72 to 22.

Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) voted to confirm Telle while Senator Roger Wicker (R) was listed as not voting.

All 22 Senators who voted not to confirm Telle were Democrats, save one – Independent Senator Bernie Sanders.

As previously reported, Telle is a graduate of Mississippi State University. He served as Deputy Chief of Staff, Legislative Director, and the top national security staffer for Senator Cochran for 10 years. He moved to the Mississippi Senator’s office after beginning his service on Capitol Hill in Alabama Senator Richard Shelby’s office.

Telle then went on to lead the Senate team at the White House’s Office of Legislative Affairs during the first Trump Administration. There, he managed all national security and appropriations matters.

Telle joined the staff of Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty in 2021 as Chief of Staff, a position he held prior to his nomination by President Trump.