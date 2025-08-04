Seven special legislative primary elections to be held Tuesday, August 5

The elections are being held due to court-ordered redistricting in select areas.

Voters in select legislative districts will go to the polls on Tuesday, August 5, for party primary elections due to court-ordered redistricting in central and north Mississippi.

The elections are being held as a result of a federal three-judge panel mandating new legislative district boundaries be drawn to increase majority minority districts in select areas. This affected more than a dozen legislative districts.

Of the 14 special legislative elections being held this fall, the following seven races will be on August 5 Primary Election ballots:

Republican Primary

Senate District 1

Michael McClendon (incumbent)

Jon Stevenson

Senate District 42

Don Hartness

Randy “RJ” Robinson

Robin Robinson (incumbent)

Senate District 44

Chris Johnson (incumbent)

Patrick Lott

Democratic Primary

Senate District 2

Theresa Isom

Robert Walker

Senate District 11

Abe Hudson

Reginald Jackson (incumbent)

House District 16

Brady Davis

Rickey Thompson (incumbent)

House District 41

Pierre Beard

Kabir Karriem (incumbent)

The Secretary of State reminds voters that polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. on August 5 for these races. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

If voters are unsure if there is a race in their area, the Secretary of State encourages residents to visit the My Election Day portal to receive election information tailored to their specific address, including a sample ballot.

As is now the norm in Mississippi, voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.

It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property. In addition, loitering is not allowed at the polling places. Polls should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except election officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.