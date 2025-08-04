Cherry elected Mississippi Power chairman, CEO

Cherry said the future is bright for Mississippi, and he is excited to be here during a period of unprecedented growth and development.

Pedro Cherry has been elected chairman and CEO of Mississippi Power. The announcement came Monday after a vote by the company’s board of directors.

Following the retirement announcement of company chairman and CEO Anthony Wilson, Cherry was named president of Mississippi Power in March, becoming the company’s 14th president in its 100-year history.

“It’s been an honor working alongside Anthony over the last few months during this leadership transition,” said Cherry in a statement. “He has certainly made a lasting impact on our state, and I look forward to continuing Mississippi Power’s legacy of safety, reliability and service to our communities.”

Wilson had more than 40 years of service to Mississippi Power and Southern Company.

As for Cherry, the company said that he has worked in the energy industry for 30 years with nearly 25 years spent as a part of the Southern Company system.

He previously served as president and CEO of both Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas, two southern region natural gas utilities that serve approximately 1.8 million customers in two states.

Cherry said the future is bright for Mississippi, and he is excited to be here during a period of unprecedented growth and development.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the commitment Mississippi Power has to its customers and to the overall success of the state. That dedication will continue as we enter our next century of service,” Cherry said.

Now in its 100th year of service, Mississippi Power serves more than 192,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties.