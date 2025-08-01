What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in August 2025

August in Mississippi is full of happenings. Here are a few worth checking out this month from around the state.

Ahhhh… It’s August. That end-of-summer but still-too-long-til-fall month.

Kids are back in school, but the only place you really want to be is in a cool swimming pool. It’s the dog days for sure but know that there is still plenty of fun things to do around the state.

So, dress for the weather and head out on a late summer adventure!

Fondren Block Party – August 7 – Jackson

(Photo from The Block at Fondren website)

Head over to one of Jackson’s most historic areas for an evening of family fun.

Fondren is the place to go to enjoy live music on the street, sip something cold on a patio, and pop into local shops that stay open late for the event.

Meet friends for dinner, shop for something unique, or simply soak up the energy of the Fondren Block Party celebration at one of Jackson’s most vibrant districts.

Sunflower River Blues & Gospel Festival – August 7-10 – Clarksdale

(Photo from Sunflower Blues Festival website)

The 37th annual Sunflower River Blues and Gospel Festival will heat things up in downtown Clarksdale. The full event schedule can be found at the festival’s website here.

The free festival celebrates and features the region’s talented local blues and gospel musicians.

And while you’re in Clarksdale, don’t miss out on Cat Head’s 23rd Anniversary Weekend. Roger Stolle is one of the best blues ambassadors for the city, and his unique Cat Head shop is filled with books, folk art, vinyls, and much more for the blues lover.

Big Voices for Little Children featuring Morgan Freeman – August 12 – Jackson

(Photo from MS Early Learning Alliance website)

Mississippi Early Learning Alliance founder and angel investor, Morgan Freeman, will be at the Mississippi Two Museums for a seated luncheon and “fireside chat.”

Freeman will share stories of his early years in Mississippi and his commitment to our state’s future.

Afterwards, attendees will learn how MELA is advancing programs and policies that support infant and toddler education, care, well-being, and health.

Tickets are available here through August 4.

Prairie Arts Festival – August 30 – West Point

(Photo from Prairie Arts Festival website)

Held each year on the Saturday before Labor Day, the Prairie Arts Festival brings more than 200 vendors to historic downtown West Point.

With fine arts, handmade crafts, down-home Southern cooking, live music, a 5K race, and a Kidstown, there will surely be something for every member of the family to enjoy.