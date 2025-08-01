Watson continues work on election integrity in Mississippi

The Secretary of State told Neshoba County Fair attendees that he will work with the Legislature to make online campaign finance filing the law.

The integrity of Mississippi’s election system is at the top of Secretary of State Michael Watson’s agenda.

During the Neshoba County Fair this week, Watson, a two-term Republican, described how the partnership with Experian to review the state’s voter rolls discovered 200,000 registered voters that need to be reassessed by local election officials. He also said 7,000 people were found to be double registered to vote in Mississippi and in another state.

In his effort to ensure election integrity, Watson told fairgoers that his office is working to develop a new web portal for candidates to file their campaign forms, allowing the public to easily search those records.

Currently, it is not mandatory for candidates to file electronically. However, they do have to file at his office at least via a paper form by the assigned dates. He is asking the Legislature to pass a law mandating online filing of that information for more transparency.

“I think one of the important things that we have talked about again is just the accessibly for Mississippians to see these records, to understand who’s getting what money, when are they getting it, how are they spending it,” Watson said.

Development of the new website is ongoing.

“That is a work in process, we think we can have it done by April,” Watson elaborated. “The goal is to have it before 2027 so we can start working to make sure we don’t see any chinks in the armor.”

Once implemented, he hopes a law mandating its use will have been passed by the Legislature.

“I think the Legislature should address that,” Watson added. “The most important thing is making sure it’s mandatory to file online. Right now, it’s voluntary.”

Enforcement of such a law, Watson believes, should fall to his office, with involvement of the Ethics Commission for appeals. However, there has been pushback from the Governor’s office, which Watson said is a conflict since he, too, is an elected official who reports to the people.

In the meantime, his office will still have to use paper reports.

“We still have to receive paper filings,” Watson said. “Most folks now will basically scan it in and email them over. But we will take either one.”

To address issues of candidates not reporting campaign contributions of any form, Watson would also like to see the Legislature pass a bill that prevents a candidate from being listed on a ballot until they properly file with his office.

“I think a great example was the mayor’s race in Jackson where we saw an individual who just didn’t want to file his campaign finance reports,” Watson described.

Watson said his office would also like to close a 2018 loophole that allows for legacy accounts from prior campaign donations. He said that entails about $5 million worth of funds. Watson believes this allows those candidates access to funds “that folks can basically take home as a golden parachute.”