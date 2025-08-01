Jackson mayor announces task force to address concerns at apartment complexes

“This Task Force reflects our commitment to protecting tenants and holding apartment managers to the highest standards of responsibility,” Mayor John Horhn said.

A number of Jackson apartment complexes owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in outstanding water bills. They often serve as havens for squatters and are in a state of near disrepair. This realization has led new capital city Mayor John Horhn (D) to create a task force to enhance oversight and safety across the city.

“The new initiative comes in response to ongoing concerns about property management standards and resident well-being at some local apartment complexes,” Horhn explained.

Multiple city agencies will work closely to ensure that legal, code enforcement, and housing requirements are met by reviewing apartment management practices, evaluating compliance with state and federal laws, and ensuring effective responses to resident complaints.

Partners in the endeavor will be the Task Force, the One Cent Sales Tax Commission and JXN Water, said Horhn. He believes the partnership is a way to recognize the importance of infrastructure investment and water service reliability in maintaining safe and healthy apartment communities.

Priorities for the task force will include improving living conditions, working to prevent issues like water shutoffs, and establishing clear accountability for property owners and managers.

Horhn encouraged all apartment residents who are experiencing issues to contact the city immediately so their concerns can be addressed promptly.

“Every Jackson resident deserves a safe, well-maintained home,” Horhn said. “This Task Force reflects our commitment to protecting tenants and holding apartment managers to the highest standards of responsibility.”

The mayor said work will begin immediately and plans include “input from residents, landlords, and state agencies.”

The Task Force comes after increased concerns over two south Jackson apartment complexes, Blossom Apartments and Chapel Ridge. In 2024, Blossom owed more than $436,000 in outstanding bills. In late July, JXN Water cut off service after falling $400,000 in arrears going back to 2020, Horhn said after a City Council meeting.

Tony Little, owner of Blossom Apartments, said the bill is wrong, claiming it has been miscalculated. Water has not been turned back on. He accused JXN Water of selective enforcement, asking why the Jackson Zoo owes $6 million, but still has water.

Little said renters “are caught in the middle” of the water bill battle. He has asked local officials for a public hearing.