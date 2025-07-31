Best places to enjoy ice cream in the Magnolia State

This hot weather is the perfect excuse to satisfy your sweet tooth.

When the temps hit triple digits, all you want to think about is eating something cold. It’s ice cream season, y’all!

There is simply no more delicious cool treat than an ice-cold scoop of creamy frozen ice cream.

No matter where you are in Mississippi, a local ice cream parlor is beckoning you. So, take a break and drive to the nearest place to cool off in the most delicious way.

In the capital city, residents have been enjoying the delicious ice cream and milkshakes as the soda fountain in Brent’s Drugs for decades. Located in Woodland Hills Shopping Center in the heart of Fondren, the soda fountain has the same original seats and booths for a nostalgic trip back in time.

A little further north in Ridgeland, Tripp Douglass serves up authentic gelato at his coffee shop, Fusion. Located in The Township at Colony Park, an iced coffee and a scoop of gelato is an ideal way to cool off on a hot summer afternoon.

For those in north Mississippi, the place to go for ice cream is Area 51 in Hernando. With an out-of-this-world theme, the little ice cream parlor packs a big punch with sundaes, shakes, cones, and more.

While you’re up that way, head over to Borrum’s Drug Store and Soda Fountain in Corinth, where they have been dipping ice cream since 1865. Not only can you enjoy a cool scoop of ice cream while you’re there, but you can also tour the museum display to learn about the evolution of pharmacies.

On the Gulf Coast, another old-time favorite is Rebel Dip in Gulfport. The old-fashioned drive-in has been serving burgers and ice cream for over fifty years. Their dipped cones are a classic, along with the creamy shakes and root beer floats made with long-time local favorite, Barq’s.

There are plenty of other places in the state to get a dip or two of ice cream. This hot weather is the perfect excuse to satisfy your sweet tooth while cooling off at the same time. Enjoy!