Magnolia Mornings: July 29, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Magee Police Chief calls out “hood culture”

Chief Denis Borges (Photo from Magee city website)

After altercations occurred in his city over the weekend, Magee Police Chief Denis Borges took to social media to say he and his officers would not tolerate “hood culture” in their community.

Borges wrote, in part, on Facebook:

“I want to make something very clear. Magee will not be a city that tolerates fighting, reckless behavior, or disruptions at community events. We are working to build a city where families can enjoy themselves without having to witness violence or unnecessary drama.

“If you weren’t raised to conduct yourself properly in public, Magee will be the place to remind you how to behave. The recent fights at the Sportsplex and at GW and Joe’s are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Let me be direct. This is not about race. It’s not Black, White, or Hispanic culture. It’s hood culture, and we are not going to entertain it here.

“If you cannot act right, I suggest you stay home or visit a city that allows that kind of behavior. In Magee, if you fight, you will be arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Establishments that repeatedly attract this kind of crowd or fail to maintain order risk being shut down. No business is exempt.

“Let this be a warning…”

2. Second baby placed in Covington County Safe Haven Baby Box

(Image from WDAM report)

WDAM reports that a baby “has been surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box in Covington County, the second to be surrendered at that location.”

“Safe Haven Baby Boxes confirmed the surrender on Monday. To secure anonymity, the day and time of the surrender will not be released,” WDAM reported. “The first Mississippi baby to be surrendered to a baby box happened at this location in December 2024.”

WDAM added, “The child appeared to be in stable condition and was taken to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson for further evaluation and care.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. New York police officer, three others dead from Manhattan gunman

As reported by the New York Times, “A gunman armed with an assault-style rifle walked into a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper on Monday evening and began firing, killing a New York City police officer, fatally shooting three other people and critically wounding a fifth before killing himself, officials said.”

“Three of the four people killed were shot in the building’s lobby as the gunman sprayed the area with bullets, Jessica Tisch, the police commissioner, said at a news conference. The fourth was killed on an upper floor after the gunman took the elevator there, Ms. Tisch said. He then shot himself in the chest, she said,” NYT reported.

NYT went on to report, “Ms. Tisch identified the man responsible for the rampage on Monday as Shane Devon Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas. His motive and reason for targeting the Park Avenue building were being investigated, she said.”

2. America getting more Republican?

FILE – Supporters of former President Donald Trump with signs and t-shirts that read “Blacks for Trump” gather near the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse, Aug. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

The Hill reports that the overall trend of this decade is unmistakable: “America has been getting more Republican.”

“In 2020, 49 percent of Americans identified as Democrats, compared to 43 percent of Republicans. The next year, in the wake of the Jan. 6 sacking of the Capitol and Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election results, Democrats widened their advantage to 10 points, 52 percent to 42 percent. But since then, it’s been a steady retreat for the blue team,” The Hill reported. “By 2024, Republicans actually enjoyed a 1-point advantage, 47 percent to 46 percent, a nearly perfect indicator of the results of the presidential election that fall.”

The Hill noted, “Women under 30 are about as Democratic now as they were on Election Day, but young men are down considerably. No matter how much Democrats can juice their share among young women, there’s no winning coalition for their party that can’t get at least 40 percent of young men.”

Sports

1. Buckle up with Buckley at Valley

(From MVSU Athletics)

Mississippi Valley State football is hosting the Buckle Up Challenge with new head football coach Terrell Buckley at its season opening game versus Southern University on August 30.

“Rep your school, show your pride, and RIDE into game day the Delta Devil way!” the event organizers encourage of fans, adding, “Cash prizes for the BEST of the BEST!”

The game kick offs at 4 p.m. at Rice-Totten Stadium at Valley.

(Photo from Alcorn Athletics)

Alcorn State University head football coach Cedric Thomas has added two new assistant coaches to the Braves’ 2025 coaching staff. Alvin Fosselman III joins as Special Teams Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach, while Tavarian McCullum will coach the nickel backs.

The school said Fosselman arrives at Alcorn following a successful seven-year stint at Prairie View A&M University, where he served in various roles including Defensive Coordinator and Special Teams Coordinator.

McCullum, a familiar face to Braves fans, returns to the Alcorn sideline after previously serving as a graduate assistant under former head coach Fred McNair.

Markets & Business

1. No rate cut expected this week from Fed

The Wall Street Journal reports that Federal Reserve officials “expect they will need to resume lowering interest rates eventually—they just aren’t ready to do so Wednesday.”

“The central bank had a united front when officials paused rate cuts earlier this year after President Trump’s tariffs raised fears of renewed inflation,” WSJ reported. “But with tariff-related price increases proving milder than many feared and signs that hiring may be softening, officials on the rate-setting committee are now fractured into roughly three camps over whether to resume easing.”

WSJ added, “The intricate internal debate coincides with unprecedented political pressure, with Trump demanding rate cuts and recently touring Fed building renovations that White House advisers have criticized as wasteful—part of a broader campaign to weaken Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s standing.”

2. Markets hit another record close as U.S., China continue trade talks

CNBC reports that stock futures “moved higher on the heels of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite eking out yet another record despite a market rally failing to materialize.”

“The moves come after the broad market index and the Nasdaq hit new all-time and closing highs during Monday’s trading session, just barely seeing gains. It was the 15th record close for the broad market index in 2025,” CNBC reported. “The S&P 500 ultimately finished the day just above the flatline, while the 30-stock Dow ticked down by 0.1%. The Nasdaq ended 0.3% higher, by contrast.”

CNBC continued by reporting, “While investors effectively looked past the U.S.-EU trade deal, they will be watching for any other potential deals between the U.S. and other countries, such as China, to be announced by Friday’s tariff deadline. Top U.S. and Chinese officials met in Stockholm Monday for another round of trade talks.”