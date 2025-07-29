“A Season of Success” to be celebrated at the Governor’s Mansion this Christmas

First Lady Elee Reeves said this year’s event will highlight Mississippi’s bright future.

Mississippi’s First Lady Elee Reeves put out a call to the florists and decorators across the Magnolia State seeking plans and designs for the fifth annual Christmas at the Mansion.

Visitors will walk through the white brick Greek Revival edifice beginning at 4 p.m. December 5 with a candlelight tour, she said. Between now and then, she and her staff will be busy getting the second-oldest governor’s mansion in the U.S. ready for the big event.

During a news conference on Monday, First Lady Reeves said all proposals should be submitted by August 3. She and her staff will review all entries and announce winners in September. For submission rules, guidelines, and deadlines, visit her Instagram, Facebook or X accounts.

“Our state is home to abundantly talented and created individuals,” she said.

This year’s theme is “A Season of Success,” which celebrates the achievements the state has witnessed in education.

“This year we are honored to celebrate the students, teachers, and their remarkable achievements. Because of their achievements our state has become a leader in education,” she said, referring to the state jumping from the bottom of most education rankings to be No. 16 nationwide.

Reeves added that the event will also “show how bright Mississippi’s future is.”

Flanked by school students of all ages, the Mississippi First Lady said there is no better theme than the achievements the state has made in education.

In the past, themes have included Mississippi’s music heritage, its first responders, the state’s children, and the business successes across the Magnolia State.

“Christmas at the Mansion brings joy to our family, and we hope it brings the same to all Mississippians who get to visit their home during the Christmas season,” she said to a crowd of about 40 people gathered for the Monday afternoon event.

The winners will decorate the stately mansion and the grounds, which cover an entire city block in downtown Jackson, across from the city’s oldest park, Smith Park.