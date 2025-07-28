Skip to content
Motion filed to correct errant federal order blocking Mississippi’s anti-DEI law

By: Frank Corder - July 28, 2025

U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Wingate ruled Thursday, June 1, 2023, that the Mississippi chief justice cannot be a defendant in a lawsuit that challenges a state law dealing with appointed judges. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

  • Among the errors noted in Judge Henry Wingate’s order include naming incorrect plaintiffs and defendants and reciting allegations that do not appear in the complaint.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate temporarily blocked Mississippi’s anti-DEI law passed by the Legislature this year as part of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi and the Mississippi Center for Justice in June.

READ MORE: Judge Wingate temporarily blocks anti-DEI law in Mississippi

However, after Wingate entered the order both sides of the legal challenge noticed significant factual errors in the federal judge’s ruling.

Two days later, Mississippi Attorney General’s office defending the new law, in consultation with the plaintiffs, filed a motion to clarify or correct the Order Granting Temporary Restraining Order issued by Wingate.

Judge Wingate amended his original order the following day and then removed the initial ruling from docket, back dating the amended order as if it were the original ruling.

The Attorney General notes in their motion to correct that Wingate’s order identifies incorrect plaintiffs and defendants. Wingate also recites allegations that do not appear in the operative complaint and/or are not supported by record evidence while identifying as quoted excerpts certain terms that do not appear in the language of the law. The Attorney General’s office also said Wingate’s order relies on the purported declaration testimony of four individuals whose declarations do not appear in the record for this case.

You can read the original order here. The Attorney General’s motion to clarify is shown below.

54 Defs.’ Unopposed Mtn. to Clarify or Correct TRO Order_MAE v. IHLDownload

The new law in question, as it was described by lawmakers, prevents public K-12 and higher education institutions from utilizing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices when making decisions concerning school employment, academic opportunities, and student engagement. Such decisions are to be based on an individual’s merit and qualifications rather than a person’s race, color, sexual orientation, or gender.  The law passed through both bodies in the State Capitol and then received the governor’s signature in April. 

The plaintiffs content that the law violates the 1st and 14th Amendments of the Constitution.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
