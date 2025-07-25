Public hearing set as Mississippi lawmakers consider the efficacy of Ibogaine

Rep. Samuel Creekmore (R) discusses HB 922 on the floor of the House of Representatives during the 2025 session. (Photo by Jeremy Pittari | Magnolia Tribune)

The psychoactive treatment is said to be effective in treating PTSD, trauma and addiction.

Lawmakers will hold a hearing in August to determine whether a bill allowing FDA trials of a drug said to be able to cure people who are suffering from addiction, PTSD or trauma should be introduced in the Mississippi Legislature next session.

State Rep. Samuel Creekmore (R), Chairman of the House Public Health and Human Services Committee, plans to hold a public hearing on August 28 at 10 a.m. in room 216 of the State Capitol on the matter. Creekmore told Magnolia Tribune Friday that the hearing will be live streamed on the Legislature’s YouTube page.

The public hearing will include testimony from patients, medical professionals and veterans concerning the efficacy of Ibogaine.

“This hearing is to bring awareness about this procedure, which is not well known, and answer any questions people will have,” he said.

Members of the Senate Public Health and Human Services Committee will also be in attendance.

Creekmore described Ibogaine as a psychoactive substance derived from the Iboga plant found in Africa. There is evidence to support the substance’s ability to help people overcome addiction, PTSD, trauma and even help people suffering from Parkinson’s, the lawmaker said.

“Withdrawal symptoms are removed, so you no longer have that urge,” Creekmore described. “It’s a rewiring of the brain.”

Currently, Mississippians who seek out the treatment must leave the country.

“I’ve talked to Mississippi veterans who’ve had to go to Mexico to be treated,” Creekmore said.

There are risks with the drug. A cardiac screening process is required before treatment. While provided orally, the treatment must be conducted in the presence of medical professionals.

“It’s a psychoactive drug and it takes about 24 to 48 hours of the procedure in a clinical setting with doctors to receive this treatment,” Creekmore elaborated. “You’re in a dream like state, some people get sick.”

Ibogaine is currently a Schedule I substance under federal law. However, lawmakers in Texas recently passed a bill to allow and provide funding for FDA trials. Creekmore said any bill Mississippi passes would include legislative funding.

“I’m hoping to partner with Texas and allow the same FDA trials to happen in the state of Mississippi,” Creekmore said.