Ole Miss, MUW invest in early childhood learning

A child interacts with artwork displayed at an art gallery event hosted by Willie Price Lab School. (Photo by Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services)

Ole Miss is investing over $30 million in a new Early Learning and Evaluation Center while The W is launching the Wise Early Childhood Project with a $500,000 grant.

Two Mississippi public universities recently announced the creation of early childhood learning initiatives to ensure the state’s youngest students are reached during the most pivotal years in their development.

At the University of Mississippi, a new center will be created that will work in tandem with its existing preschool, while the second initiative at the Mississippi University for Women will serve as a focal point for local early learning efforts to bring resources together.

Early Learning Center at Ole Miss

At the University of Mississippi, more than $30 million in funding will be used to establish a new Early Learning and Evaluation Center.

Set to open in 2027, the new center will work to identify learning disabilities in children while also bringing more educational resources to the northern part of the state. Since it will be the new home of the university’s accredited preschool, the Willie Price Lab School, it will also provide Ole Miss students with a space for clinical instruction.

The center will not only provide childcare and early screening but will also aim to address the current limited number of board-certified behavior analysts. These specialists help children diagnosed with autism overcome behavior issues through treatment plans. That goal will be achieved by providing Ole Miss students seeking degrees in the schools of Education and Applied Sciences and Department of Psychology with access to those clinical experiences.

The center will be operated by the institution’s School of Education. When complete, the Willie Price Lab School will operate out of a portion of a new facility currently under construction.

“It is exciting how our talented and committed faculty and students from the School of Education will provide important evaluation and education services through the center. We are grateful for the support of the state, and we eagerly anticipate the construction of the forthcoming state-of-the-art facility,” said Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce in a statement.

Artist rendering of new early learning center at Ole Miss (From University of Mississippi release)

Construction of the 51,000 square foot facility began in June and is expected to be operational within two years.

About 12,000 square feet of the total footprint will be set aside for an evaluation center that will include observation and evaluation rooms, space for clinical instruction and a sensory playroom. Sensory playrooms are designed to meet the specific needs of a child to improve their focus while also regulating emotions.

“This center brings all our resources together into one location, where children can be evaluated and get treated by professionals, all within our facility. This centralized approach improves early intervention and provides a supportive environment for both students and parents,” David Rock, Dean of the Education School.

Plans for the center also include two outside playgrounds, a facility for dining and 10 preschool classrooms.

State Senator Nicole Boyd (R) told Magnolia Tribune she is pleased the center will help address ongoing childcare and development shortages in the state.

“It’s a huge economic issue for our state, and childcare is a tremendous problem particularly for women in the workforce,” Boyd said. “When you look at trying to help women in the workforce, childcare is a huge issue.”

Boyd added that industries list childcare as the second-highest requested need for assistance.

According to Ole Miss, $10 million in state funding will help fund the project. Another $21 million is being provided by the university, while $1.4 million will come from the U.S. Department of Education.

Wise Early Childhood Project at MUW

Through a grant totaling $500,000, the Mississippi University for Women will launch the Wise Early Childhood Project.

According to The W, the project will be an early childhood education initiative spearheaded through the university’s new Office of Early Childhood under the Center for Education Support. The Office of Early Childhood will utilize the Excel by 5 model which has seen success in various communities around the state.

“The Office of Early Childhood will serve as a hub for all our early learning initiatives, giving them a place to grow and thrive. It will also work in tandem with our revamped early childhood education degree track,” Dr. Marty Hatton, Dean of the School of Education, in a statement.

Research shows that 90 percent of a child’s brain development occurs before they reach 5-years-old, Director of the Center for Education Support and instructor of Early Childhood Penny Sansing Mansell stated.

The project will partner with lawmakers along with businesses Lowndes County and the Columbus area to expand early learning support to the workforce.

“This initiative highlights The W’s dedication to early childhood education by enhancing local services, supporting early educators and giving Columbus and Lowndes County’s youngest learners a strong foundation for the future,” said University President Nora Miller.

Partnerships will also be formed with campus departments, such as nursing, speech pathology and music therapy. These partnerships aim to provide early interventions when needed through developmental screenings.

“The economic impact of early childhood education is undeniable,” Mansell said. “When we invest in young children, we are also investing in working parents, local businesses and the future workforce. No other time is as critical—quality early learning opportunities help parents remain in the workforce, support employers by ensuring reliable childcare and lay the foundation for the problem-solvers, innovators and skilled workers our community will depend on in the coming decades.”

The W noted that funding for the project was secured by Dr. Bonnie Camp from Sibyl Frankenburg and Steve Kessel.