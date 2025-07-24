Jackson named one of the South’s Best Culinary Towns by The Local Palate

Scott Allen’s “Welcome to Jackson” at the corner of State and Pearl Street as shown on Jxn.ms in 2020

The capital city has a history of restaurants, ranging from those with innovative menus and award-winning chefs to mom-and-pop favorites.

According to the editors of The Local Palate, Jackson has been named one of the South’s 10 best culinary towns. The Charleston, South Carolina, publication focuses on Southern food culture.

Some of the other cities in the running for a place in the top three are Baton Rouge, Durham, NC, Savannah, GA, and West Palm Beach, FL. Folks who love Jackson’s dynamic and diverse food scene have the opportunity to vote for Jackson to be in the top spot. Public voting began on July 21 and ends tomorrow. A second round of voting will take place from July 28 to July 31 to determine the winner. The number one food town will be announced in December.

Jackson has a history of restaurants, ranging from those with innovative menus and award-winning chefs to mom-and-pop favorites. The city’s diverse restaurant scene reflects the city’s identity as the City with Soul. It is home to trailblazing chefs, including Damien Cavicci of Hal & Mal’s and Nick Wallace, as well as James Beard semifinalists Joseph Sambou (Sambou’s African Kitchen), Hunter Evans (Mayflower, Elvie’s), and Derek Emerson (Walker’s, Local 463, CAET). Adding to the depth and character of Jackson’s culinary narrative are Stamp’s Super Burgers, Hal & Mal’s, and Big Apple Inn.

Geno Lee with Big Apple Inn

Jackson has restaurants in every part of town, from Fondren to Belhaven to downtown and Lefleur East. You’ll find innovative Southern fusion including fresh-from-the-Gulf seafood, tamales, Cajun, Greek, barbecue, and more. Many are neighborhood eateries, while others are found in bustling shopping areas. Many are so popular that a reservation is suggested. No matter what you are hungry for, from a sandwich to a steak with all the trimmings, you’ll surely find it in Jackson.

From American classics to food with a foreign flair, Jackson restaurants deliver. Char, Bravo, Aplos, Pulito Osteria, The Manship, Sal & Mookie’s, Keifer’s, Iron Horse Grill, Steve’s Deli, Crazy Cat Eat Up, Hickory Pit, Tuk Tuk Boom, The Pizza Shack, and so many more are serving up the finest food found anywhere.

Dr. Rickey Thigpen, President and CEO of Visit Jackson, said, “The diversity of flavors and the stories behind each dish in Jackson tell something deeper about who we are as a community. Being named a top culinary destination underscores what locals have always known: Jackson cooks with soul.”

If you’re feeling the love for Jackson’s culinary scene, and you’d like to see the city get recognition on a large scale, take a moment to vote here.