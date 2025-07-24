FBI’s Jackson Field Office announces arrests in Mississippi multi-district operation

The FBI is also asking for the public to be on the lookout for Quinton McWilliams who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

A multi-agency effort to crack down on violent, drug-related crimes across Mississippi has netted double-digit arrests.

The FBI’s Jackson Field Office held a press conference Thursday to announce the arrest of ten people in an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Mississippi Multi-District Takedown operation referred to their Summer Heat Initiative.

“By surging resources alongside state and local partners, executing federal warrants on violent criminals and fugitives, and dismantling violent gangs nationwide, we are aggressively restoring safety in our communities across the country,” said Clay Joiner, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Those arrested in the Magnolia State were charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and fentanyl, officials said. They are Terrance Rush, Gary Wraggs, Tilnorris Macon, Tonnee Holmes, Tyler Tanksley, Darnell Stone, Harvey Savior, Marcus Metts and Austin Snow. The arrests took place in Winston County, said Sheriff Mile Perkins.

An unnamed suspect was also arrested in Minnesota, officials said.

Of the charged, three have also been charged with federal gun law violations, said Joiner.

One individual, 40-year-old Quinton McWilliams, remains on the loose. The FBI shared this photo of McWilliams in hopes of the public contacting them if anyone knows his whereabouts.

McWilliams has ties to Louisville, Mississippi, and faces charges in Oxford. Known by his street name of “Dirk” or “Dirt,” McWilliams is wanted on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and felony possession of a firearm, is considered armed and dangerous. He was also allegedly involved in trafficking meth and fentanyl between 2021 and this year.

Those will any information about McWilliams are asked to contact a local FBI office.

(From FBI – Jackson’s Facebook page)

FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert A. Eikhoff, said over the last three years, crime data suggests violent crime has decreased in Mississippi.

“Yet, we continue to have a scourge of violent crime affecting our communities across the state,” he added.

Agencies involved in the Summer Heat Initiative were the FBI Jackson Field Office, USAO, U.S. Marshal Service, Winston County Sheriff’s Office, Louisville Police Department, Starkville Police Department, ATF, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.