Absentee balloting winds down ahead of special legislative primary elections being held due to redistricting

Seven races in Mississippi will be on the August 5 Primary Election ballot – 3 for Republican voters and 4 for Democrats.

The absentee voting period for the special legislative elections being held due to redistricting in North Mississippi and the Pine Belt is nearing its end ahead of the Republican and Democratic Party Primaries.

The Secretary of State’s office reminds voters in these areas that Circuit Clerk’s offices will be open Saturday, July 26, from 8:00 a.m. until noon for in-person absentee voting. The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, August 2. Circuit Clerk’s Offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, August 5, Primary Election Day.

The elections are being held as a result of a federal three-judge panel mandating new legislative district boundaries be drawn to increase majority minority districts in select areas. This affected more than a dozen legislative districts.

Who’s on the ballot and in what District?

Of the 14 special legislative elections being held this fall, the following 7 races will be on August 5 Primary Election ballots:

Republican Primary

Senate District 1

Michael McClendon (incumbent)

Jon Stevenson

Senate District 42

Don Hartness

Randy “RJ” Robinson

Robin Robinson (incumbent)

Senate District 44

Chris Johnson (incumbent)

Patrick Lott

Democratic Primary

Senate District 2

Theresa Isom

Robert Walker

Senate District 11

Abe Hudson

Reginald Jackson (incumbent)

House District 16

Brady Davis

Rickey Thompson (incumbent)

House District 41

Pierre Beard

Kabir Karriem (incumbent)

After the Primaries

The winners of the races for Senate District 42 and House Districts 16 and 41 will be the next legislator to represent those areas. There are no General Election opponents ahead in November for these seats.

The other four races will face General Election opposition.

Other special legislative elections that will be on the November General Election ballot include Senate District 19, Senate District 45, and House District 22. Candidates in those races drew no primary challengers.

Four other seats, all held by incumbents, were unopposed.