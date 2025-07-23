Magnolia Mornings: July 23, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Outdoor Stewardship Trust to open grant applications Aug. 1

The Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund (MOSTF) will open its fourth grant application cycle, supported by $12 million in funding appropriated during the 2025 Legislative Special Session.

The MOSTF Board of Trustees will begin accepting grant applications on August 1, 2025, Governor Tate Reeves announced this week.

Since its establishment in 2022, MOSTF has awarded more than $37.6 million in funding to support 80 conservation and outdoor recreation projects throughout Mississippi.

MOSTF seeks to fund projects that can bring non-state and federal matching fund commitments to assist with overall project contributions. MOSTF funding is used to assist state agencies, counties and municipalities, and non-governmental organizations with projects statewide that enhance Mississippi’s natural resources and the recreation it provides. Interested applicants should visit here to review the Notice to Applicants and the Application Scoring Criteria.

2. Burnsville loses police chief, three officers

WTVA reports that three police officers and the chief of police resigned Tuesday night in Burnsville.

“[Alderman Lance] Heavener claimed the officers resigned because they didn’t like the town’s new administration,” WTVA reported. “However, [town attorney Phillip] Whitehead refuted that reason.”

WTVA continued, “Whitehead said the positions are part-time, and [Mayor Lori] Lawson said these officers worked other full-time jobs.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump accuses Obama of treason

Former President Barack Obama (Photo: Pete Souza , Wikimedia Commons)

As reported by the New York Times, “A spokesman for former President Barack Obama issued on Tuesday a rare rebuke of President Trump, calling Mr. Trump’s pledge to use the Justice Department to go after his predecessor for treason ‘ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.'”

“During an extended rant at the White House on Tuesday, Mr. Trump rattled off a list of enemies he wanted his Justice Department to target, including his former F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, and James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, as well as former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. (There are already F.B.I. inquiries into some targets of Mr. Trump, including Mr. Comey and Mr. Clapper.),” NYT reported.

NYT went on to report, “Mr. Trump was referring to a report issued on Friday from Tulsi Gabbard, his director of national intelligence, that attempted to undermine the eight-year-old assessment that Russia favored his election in 2016.”

2. Will Democrats shut the government down?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., left, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Hill reports that Democrats are deeply divided “over how hard to press their leverage with President Trump and his Republican allies on getting concessions in a bill to fund the government that needs to pass by Sept. 30 to avoid a shutdown.”

“Senate Democrats held a tense lunch meeting Tuesday to discuss their plan for how to vote on the first spending bill to reach the floor — the Military Construction-Veterans Affairs appropriations bill — as well as their strategy for how to handle the end-of-September government funding deadline,” The Hill reported. “Soon after that session, which stretched to nearly 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) met with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) to piece together a strategy as progressives called for them to take a hard line with Republicans.”

The Hill continued, “Democrats are arguing behind closed doors that they need to make every effort to insist that Republicans agree to bipartisan legislation to fund the government. If Republicans refuse, these Democrats say they should then blame Trump and his GOP allies for any ensuing shutdown.”

Sports

1. Bassmaster Elite Series coming to Columbus

(Photo from Columbus-Lowndes Convention & Visitors Bureau)

Bass fishing’s most prestigious tournament series is coming to Columbus, the only Mississippi stop on the 2026 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series schedule.

From March 26–29, organizers with the Columbus-Lowndes Convention & Visitors Bureau say the nation’s top professional anglers will compete on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, marking only the second time the Elite Series has ever cast a line in Mississippi.

As one of just nine regular-season events in the nation, the Columbus tournament is expected to draw thousands of fans, generate significant tourism revenue, and showcase the city’s hospitality and outdoor beauty to a global audience.

2026 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series Schedule:

February 5-8, Scottsboro, Ala., Lake Guntersville

February 12-15, Alexander City, Ala., Lake Martin

March 13-15, Bassmaster Classic, Knoxville, Tenn., Tennessee River

March 26-29, Columbus, Miss., Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway

April 16-19, Muskogee, Okla., Arkansas River

May 7-10, Columbia, S.C., Lake Murray

May 14-17, Clarendon County, S.C., Santee Cooper Lakes

June 11-14, Elizabeth City, N.C., Pasquotank River/Albemarle Sound

August 13-16, Plattsburgh, N.Y., Lake Champlain

August 27-30, Clayton, N.Y., St. Lawrence River

2. Ole Miss baseball to compete in Houston Astros tournament

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

According to Ole Miss Athletics, the Houston Astros announced the field for the 2026 Astros Foundation College Classic Tuesday afternoon, naming Ole Miss as one of six teams set to compete in the tournament.

The Rebels will join Texas, Baylor, Ohio State, UTSA, and Coastal Carolina at Daikin Park from February 27 to March 1.

Ole Miss will play three games in the tournament, taking on Baylor on Friday, February 27, Ohio State on Saturday, February 28, and Coastal Carolina on Sunday, March 1.

Single day tickets and three-day tournament packages will go on sale for the 2026 tournament at a later date.

Markets & Business

1. U.S., Japan reach trade deal

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Monday, May 12, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. and Japan have reached a trade agreement, “President Trump wrote in a social-media post Tuesday evening, saying he would set his so-called reciprocal tariffs at 15% for the country.”

“Under the deal, Japan will invest $550 billion in the U.S., Trump said in his post on Truth Social. The U.S. will receive 90% of the profits from the investments, he added, without providing further details,” WSJ reported. “Japan will also open to trade, Trump said, listing goods including cars and trucks, rice and other agricultural products.”

WSJ added, “Critically for Japan and its powerhouse auto industry, Tokyo’s top trade negotiator said tariffs on autos will also be lowered to 15% from their current 25%.”

2. Stock futures rise on trade announcement

CNBC reports that stock futures rose Wednesday “after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. had reached a trade deal with Japan, lifting hope for further agreements being made.”

“Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 193 points higher, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.1%,” CNBC reported.

CNBC noted, “The president also said the U.S. is meeting with European officials in a push to reach a trade deal with the European Union. The U.S. has been pushing to reach trade deals with other countries ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline.”