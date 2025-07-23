Skip to content
Guest will not lead House Homeland Security Committee, remains chair of Ethics Committee

By: Frank Corder - July 23, 2025

House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

  • The House Republican Steering Committee chose New York Congressman Andrew Garbarino to take the gavel of the powerful House committee.

Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS 3) will not lead the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee and instead remain the chairman of the House Ethics Committee.

The chairmanship of the Homeland Security Committee opened this month when Tennessee Congressman Mark Green (R) announced his resignation. Guest, the committee’s vice ranking member and current chairman of the Border Security and Enforcement Subcommittee, was second in line for the top spot behind Texas Congressman Michael McCaul (R).

McCaul had previously led the committee for six years and was term limited by House Republican rules.

READ MORE: Could Mississippi’s Guest be the next House Homeland Security Committee chairman?

The House Republican Steering Committee considered four replacements for Green – Guest, New York Congressman Andrew Garbarino (R), Florida Congressman Carlos Gimenez (R), and Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins (R) – with Garbarino getting the nod as announced Tuesday.

Garbarino’s selection must now be approved by the full House Republican Conference, which is normally a mere formality based on the Steering Committee’s recommendation.

Guest is expected to remain in his current roles on the Homeland Security Committee.

Both he and Mississippi’s 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) represent the state on the powerful House committee. Thompson is a former chairman of the committee and is currently the Democrats’ Ranking Member.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
