Discover Mississippi: Neshoba County Fair

“Mississippi’s Giant House Party” gets underway on Friday, July 25 and runs through the next week. Grab some porch sittin’ clothes, a glass of tea, and enjoy!

If it’s Mississippi, hot as blue blazes with a chance of afternoon showers, then it’s time for the Neshoba County Fair!

The 2025 Neshoba County Fair is scheduled for July 25 through August 1. There will be plenty of food, entertainment, and political stumpin’.

Here’s a quick guide to this year’s fair:

Often referred to as “Mississippi’s Giant House Party,” the fair was founded in 1889. It is held a few miles outside of Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Many people have cabins at the fair, passed down through generations. Cabins have morphed from rustic, unairconditioned buildings with multiple bunk beds to comfortable spaces with all the comforts of home. They are known for their bright colors and decorations. All cabins have a front porch, where most of the visiting is done.

Tickets for the season are $60. A day pass can be purchased for $30 per person. Passes are not required for children ages nine and under. Tickets can be purchased at the front gate.

Handicap shuttle assistance is available. Call 601-650-6330 to make arrangements.

Late-night entertainment is always a hit at the fair, and this year’s lineup is a solid one. The entertainment kicks off Friday night with The Live Stock Band. Other entertainers include Paxton Peay, The Smoke, Mustache the Band, the Jason Miller Band, and more. You can find the entire week’s lineup here.

Some might argue that the real entertainment happens in the pavilion on Founders Square. Politicians have long used the fair as a place to get their message to the people. Officeholders and candidates, including the governor and other state leaders, will be speaking during the week. The political speaking schedule is listed here.

And if it’s excitement you like, then don’t miss the harness races. The rules and conditions can be found here.

(Photo from Neshoba County Fair website)

There’s much more to the fair, including rides, food trucks, arts and crafts, and plenty of catching up with old friends. It’s a place to relax and forget about the outside world, even if only for a day.

Pro tips before you go: dress for the weather. It’s hot. You’ll sweat. This isn’t the time to be a fashionista. It’s dusty, unless it rains, then it’s muddy. Roll with it. Drink plenty of water.

Have fun!