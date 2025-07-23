Caught in the Epstein web

FILE - Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, during a news conference in New York on July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

If you say the name Jeffrey Epstein, most people who are aware of him will have a strong reaction. After all, the well-known financier is well-known for something else entirely: his role as a predator.

The name Epstein is associated with the world of the rich, famous, and nefarious. It’s also associated with the worst kind of criminal behavior. Epstein was involved with and facilitated sexual abuse and sex trafficking of women and minors. He died in prison in August 2019.

In some cases, the death of an infamous person is essentially the end of speculation. In Epstein’s case, the manner of his death, supposed suicide, and his extensive connections to individuals in the world of politics has meant increased interest. But this focus has largely not been on justice for victims or the telling of their stories. Instead, it has mostly been about political posturing and gaining the higher ground in a fight against ideological opponents. And in the fray, so much is forgotten.

Regardless of whether or not one thinks Epstein killed himself or was murdered (the official cause of death is suicide by hanging), it’s safe to say he was a threat to those with whom he had been connected.

To be sure, just because someone rubbed shoulders with Epstein, was an acquaintance, flew on his jet, or ran in similar circles doesn’t make them guilty or even aware of Epstein’s sexual abuse and trafficking. This is a fact too many invested in the political aspect of this sordid saga fail to admit.

There’s no proof either Bill Clinton or Donald Trump were aware of or had a role in Epstein’s sexual crimes. This is despite any photographs of them or others hanging out with Epstein. And it is despite each man’s own questionable words and actions toward women. It may feel good for either side to pin that kind of blame on their political adversaries, but feelings are never facts. Unless there is solid proof, claiming your political enemy had some deeper connection to Epstein is, frankly, just wishful thinking.

Unfortunately, the obsession with finding something tantalizing within the Epstein documents has only made the Trump administration, and especially Attorney General Pam Bondi, look bad. Instead of a sober review, patience, and an avoidance of all things premature, the opposite has taken place.

In February, a number of right-leaning influencers received binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” on the front cover. It was all done with very public fanfare. It was treated as some grand display of transparency from the new administration. If anything, it was a well-orchestrated show offering a small morsel of what appeared to be something. It turns out, these binders were filled with approximately 200 pages of nothing. The documents contained no new evidence, places, or names, and definitely not a much-anticipated client list. And AG Bondi admitted as much by saying the contents of the binders were mostly “previously leaked but never released in a formal capacity.”

In March, AG Bondi appeared on Fox News: “U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday said the Jeffrey Epstein client list is ‘sitting on my desk right now’.” Back in 2024, Bondi appeared on Sean Hannnity’s show and said the documents “should have come out a long time ago.”

But months after showing off the binders and saying the documents would essentially be her next priority, the unexpected happened: more nothing. The Trump administration and AG Pam Bondi announced there was no client list and “no more files related to the wealthy financier’s sex trafficking investigation would be made public.”

Many Republicans, unhappy with this turn of events, questioned the abrupt conclusion and demanded answers. In response, President Trump told supporters via Truth Social, “not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.” Days later on Truth Social he called the whole thing, “the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

The Trump administration’s mishandling of the Epstein files smells more like cleanup after jumping the gun more than it does a coverup. Both sides of the political aisle were hoping for more than they got. Political operatives crave ammunition. It appears there will never be any new major developments.

The Trump administration is eager to put all of this behind it and move on to other matters. That urgency does not mean President Trump or his associates are guilty of anything related to Epstein. However, it does add some suspicion to an already messy situation. And it does call into question whether there is a clear commitment to truth and transparency or whether in this instance, politics pushed both aside and became the main focus.

The political back-and-forth is exhausting. The clamor is so loud that the victims of this orchestrated sexual abuse are forgotten. In fact, it’s like this is not even about them anymore. And that’s a travesty. Reports indicate that Epstein’s victims numbered over 1,000. So many lives are affected by the evil intentions and actions of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and others. But now? The loudest people in news and political circles either want there to be something (even if there isn’t), or just want the whole thing to go away.

The fallout from the Epstein files is a reminder that political capital is never more important than a deliberate and unrushed search for truth, no matter where the truth may lead. And no matter what people demand.